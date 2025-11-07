Big Sean's dating history: From 'new girlfriend' to Jhene Aiko

Big Sean's dating history: From 'new girlfriend' to Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Big Sean has reportedly split from his long-term partner and baby mum, Jhene Aiko, with him being seen with an alleged new girlfriend – but who is she? From dating Ariana Grande to Naya Rivera, here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Big Sean has long been linked to some of the industry’s most beautiful women, most recently sparking conversation following his breakup from his long-term partner, Jhené Aiko, being accused of having a 'new girlfriend' shortly after.

The rapper has been on the music scene since 2007, after being signed to Kanye West’s record label.

He has a notable dating history, being linked to several well-known women, but who exactly has he dated?

Here are all the details.

Big Sean. Picture: Getty Images

Big Sean and 'New Girlfriend' Rumours (2025-)

The rapper was most recently seen on a livestream with a mysterious woman, shortly before the news of his breakup broke.

Sean could be seen standing close to an unnamed woman who seemed to have arrived with him.

Whilst fans were quick to accuse the rapper of moving on to quickly, he has now spoken out for the first time since the split news.

After 10 years and a child, Big Sean allegedly dumps Jhené Aiko without ever marrying her—and already has a new supermodel girlfriend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5tlzn0mMf — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) November 5, 2025

He put the rumours to bed, shutting down any relation to the woman.

He said: "Yeah, unfortunately, I never met this person in my life lol. The girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video.”

Sean continued: “I don’t know why the f*** she was close to me though. I didn’t see it at all ‘til I saw this video and can understand the frustrations, smh. But I don’t even know this person at all.”

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko (2016-2025)

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were one of the most iconic power couples of the music industry, having been together for 10 years.

They first met all the way back in 2012, but just as friends and music collaborators, releasing their hit ‘Beware’ whilst both of them were in relationships.

It wasn’t until 2016 that the pair debuted their romance, following their iconic formation of the duo Twenty88, releasing their much-loved album by the same name.

Whilst they did supposedly break up in 2019, they seemed to be endgame lovers, always coming back to each other and presenting as true loves.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

They announced they were expecting their first child together during a performance at Coachella 2022.

Their son, Noah (2), was born in November 2022.

But now, as of November 2025, reports are suggesting the couple has split for good, following an alleged disagreement over marriage after almost 10 years together, however, the artists are yet to confirm this.

Big Sean and Ariana Grande (2014-2015)

Big Sean & Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty Images

This celebrity couple had everybody talking, with both stars being popular musicians at the time.

They dated for eight months, releasing their hit track ‘Best Mistake’.

The breakdown of their relationship made headlines, with there being interactions between Jhene and Ariana whilst the pop star was still with Sean, most famously at the Grammys in 2015, just before the breakup.

Big Sean & Ariana Grande & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana supposedly wrote ‘break up with your girlfriend ' about the ‘Bezerk’ rapper, as well as featuring him in her ‘thank u next’ music video, writing ‘could still get it’ next to a photo of him.

Big Sean and Naya Rivera (2013-2014)

This whirlwind of a romance represented falling in love hard and fast, with the pair initially dating in early 2013 and then getting engaged shortly after, in October of the same year.

Big Sean & Naya Rivera. Picture: Getty Images

They also released a song together, ‘Sorry’, but their whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end in early 2014.Naya claimed in her book that she found out about her breakup at the same time as the rest of the world.

They didn’t seem to have an amicable breakup with allegations of ghosting, cheating, and alleged fighting.

Sean released his song ‘IDFWU’ shortly after the breakup, with some fans claiming the song was about Naya.

naya rivera when she did a lip sync battle to idfwu pic.twitter.com/f3xDaRDkVY https://t.co/BjpyoVUCts — ☆ (@RIVCRAS) June 25, 2023

She iconically performed the hit track on lip-sync battle a few years later, seemingly poking fun at the track and her ex.

The rapper paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress following her tragic death years later.

He wrote: “Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero!"I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your (sic) watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya."