Big Brother UK 2026 Cast: Full line-up of contestants

Big Brother UK 2026 Cast: Full line-up of contestants. Picture: ITV

Big Brother UK is back on ITV. While it's not the celebrity version, the cast is filled with aspiring celebs, hosted by AJ Odudu. So who are the Big Brother 2026 contestants? Who is in the line-up?& How many housemates in Big Brother? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Big Brother UK is back with a brand-new cast for 2026, with some cameos from Angry Ginge and Tays, but who are the contestants? From Charlotte Notts to Yasmin, the fans want to know more about the line-up we will be seeing on screens for the coming weeks.

The hit reality show is back and more glamorous than ever with a brand-new house, which comes along with the tagline of ‘House of Chaos’.

The logistics are yet to be revealed, but the show is set to have a ‘new house every week’, as the contestants' home is set to transform.

Big Brother UK 2026 cast. Picture: ITV

With 16 housemates this year, there are a lot of people to get to know.

So, who is in the Big Brother cast?Here are all the details.

Full line-up of Big Brother UK 2026 Contestants.

Charlotte Notts

Charlotte Notts. Picture: ITV

Charlotte is an 18-year-old student from Oxford.

The quadruple amputee has watched Big Brother every year since its reboot and has always wanted to take part.

She said: “I feel like I look quite sweet, but I'm very weird. I'm just going to be crazy.”

Rihanna Collins

Rihanna Collins. Picture: ITV

Rhianna is a 21-year-old stay-at-home daughter from Chelsea.

Confident and energetic, Rihanna says she stands up for others but has a much softer and more emotional side than people might expect.

She’s excited to live with strangers and make lifelong friends.

She said: “I’m such an open book. I’m a really big softie inside and that’s the type of energy I’ll bring.”

Yasmin

Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Yasmin is a 29-year-old teacher from Manchester.

She’s looking forward to taking on the tasks and seeing how she handles situations she wouldn’t normally experience in everyday life.

She said: “I have a very bubbly personality. I'm very straightforward – what you see is what you get with me.”

Harry Symonds

Harry Symonds. Picture: ITV

Harry is a 30-year-old online fitness coach from Croydon.

The fitness coach is looking forward to taking a break from real life, meeting new people and bringing a light-hearted energy to the house.

He said: “I'd say that I'm not very serious. If everything's all doom and gloom I'll try and bring people back to reality.”

Chelsey Ammari

Chelsey Ammari. Picture: ITV

Chelsey is a 29-year-old social worker from Manchester.

She applied to Big Brother for the experience and hopes to bring both a serious, caring side and a more fun, chatty personality to the house.

She said: “I think I've got two sides to me. I've obviously got the serious social worker side and I'm a really good listener.”

Phillip Regan

Phillip Regan. Picture: ITV

Philip is a 53-year-old content creator from Liverpool.

Straight-talking and full of personality, Philip says there will never be a dull moment with him in the house, but alongside his chaoticness, he also has a very soft heart.

He said: “There will never be a dull moment when I’m there. I’ll always put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Lynx Noumey

Lynx Noumey. Picture: ITV

Lynx is a 24-year-old property developer from London.

Lynx is looking forward to getting away from the outside world, going phone-free and meeting people from different walks of life, planning on staying true to himself.

He said: “I want to show that you can just be you.”

Pauline Adeyemo

Pauline Adeyemo. Picture: ITV

Pauline is a 31-year-old carer from Essex.

She applied for Big Brother after watching it since she was five, seeing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something new.

She said: “I’m a very bubbly person. It takes a lot to push me over the edge, my default setting is laid back, very calm.”

Tays

Tays. Picture: ITV

Tays is a 23-year-old streamer & content creator from Manchester.

The content creator is heading into the Big Brother house with a secret mission and is excited to cause some chaos.

They said: “I’m really excited about it. I feel like it’s the perfect role for me to go in and cause some havoc.”

Rochelle Rackham

Rochelle Rackham. Picture: ITV

Rochelle is a 57-year-old housewife from Essex.

The mother of three applied to the show as a joke, but is looking forward to having an experience completely on her own after 33 years of marriage.

She said: “I hope I'll bring a bit of fun and laughter. I'm not political in any way whatsoever, so I'm just not intending to get into any kind of conversation about anything like that.”

Millie Jarrett

Millie Jarrett. Picture: ITV

Millie is a 19-year-old bartender from Paisley.

The bubbly housemate describes herself as loud, spontaneous and creative, and is hoping to bring plenty of character to the Big Brother house.

She said: “I am very loud. I'm very spontaneous. I think I'll bring the house character.”

Frankie Taber

Frankie Taber. Picture: ITV

Frankie is a 23-year-old marketing manager from London.

The Big Brother superfan has wanted to enter the house since he was eight and describes himself as funny, confident and someone who could divide opinion.

He said: “I feel like it's going to cause a bit of a divide. I feel like some people will like me and some people are going to hate me.”

Samuel Keen

Samuel Keen. Picture: ITV

Samuel is a 21-year-old administrative apprentice from Slough.

The Big Brother superfan is excited to meet new people, take on the tasks and experience the social side of the show, while bringing plenty of wit and determination.

He said: “I’ll be bringing some wit, charm. I’m fiercely determined. I’m always willing to help as well.”

Rob Stirzaker

Rob Stirzaker. Picture: ITV

Rob is a 25-year-old radio presenter from Bideford.

The bubbly personality is hoping to bring the energy and lots of jazz hands to the show, aiming to buy a hot tub with the prize money.

He said: “I just love bringing the good vibes and hopefully I can spread some joy among everyone.”

Omar El Mayer

Omar El Mayer. Picture: ITV

Omar is a 21-year-old jewellery seller from London.

The young housemate is excited to experience something completely new and believes he’ll bring a different energy to the show.

He said: “I don’t fit the prejudice that people have in their minds when they first see me. I’m not what I look like.”

Johanne Cade

Johanne Cade. Picture: ITV

Johanne is a 44-year-old online marketing professional from Salford, although she is originally from Los Angeles.

The American-born housemate is looking forward to challenging herself, immersing herself in British culture and bringing a very direct personality to the house.

She said: “I consider myself to be a really good judge of character and to be very direct with people.”