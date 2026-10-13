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Big Brother’s Johanne reveals what reality show is next

Big Brother’s Johanne reveals what reality show is next. Picture: ITV & Global

Big Brother UK’s 2026 housemate, Johanne Cade, joined us for an exclusive chat with Capital XTRA to spill her opinions on her time on the reality show, as well as revealing what her next steps will be – and it’s a shocker!

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Capital XTRA spoke with Big Brother UK’s contestant, Johanne Cade, for an exclusive chat about her experience in the Big Brother house, as well as what show she can see herself on next – and honestly it makes so much sense!

The big personality divided the nation, following repeated clashes with fellow housemate Rochelle Rackham.

Whilst Johanne faced criticism for her abruptness and loudness, the housemate won over fans with her unapologetic personality and iconic moments.

Big Brother's Johanne Cade. Picture: Global

While her stint on the show was rather short-lived, that hasn’t stopped her from dominating social media, as well as remaining one of the series’ biggest characters.

Her social media accounts now have a combined following of over 100k, but Johanne is setting her sights even further.

Speaking with Capital XTRA, she said: “I could see myself going on a lot of shows. I could see myself going on the housewives. The Real Housewives of Manchester.”

Johanne Cade. Picture: ITV

She added: “I think somebody should do The Real Housewives of Manchester, and I would love to be a frontrunner for that. I could see myself on that; that’s such a dream! They have London; why don’t they have Manchester? It doesn’t make any sense.”

The American-born reality star has lived in the UK for a few years now, and has grown a fondness for British culture and people.

Living in the unofficial Northern capital, she is a big fan of the city.

The Real Housewives franchise seems like a perfect character fit for the big personality, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.