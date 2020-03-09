Bhad Bhabie sparks concern after posting message about suicide over online trolling

Bhad Bhabie responds to online trolls on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Bhad Bhabie shares a worrying post about suicide after being trolled online. Fans have taken to Twitter to express concern.

Bhad Bhabie, 16, has left her fans worried after posting a lengthy message about internet trolls leading people to 'kill themselves'.

The 16-year-old rapper - real name Danielle Bregoli, has deleted the post where she responded to online trolls telling them they would only be happy 'when she kills herself.'

On Friday (Mar 6) Bhad Bhabie took to Twitter and Instagram to address trolls who criticise her for her tan, tattoos and hairstyles.

The Florida rapper typed: “Y’all only gonna b happy when I kill myself on god like y’all hate me so bad for whats the reason what did I personally do to any of y’all!!!

"Y’all hate me for standing up and defending myself y’all hate me[.] If I get a tan y’all hate me if my hair is curly y’all hate me if I get a tattoo y’all hate me if I breathe!!

"Y’all never give me a f**king break. This shit is stupid asf I see why ppl kill them selfs over internet hate.”

After seeing Bhad Bhabie's post, fans took to Twitter to express their concern. One fan wrote "I feel for @BhadBhabie like she is 16 and people seem forget that or not care."

"Some are just so rude to her and bully her so hard. when I was bullied at 16 I would f**king cry and lay on my floor listening to @evanescence wanting to die. why is it so hard to just be a bit nicer". See other fans reactions below.

Fan leaves a comment after TheShadeRoom reposts Bhad Bhabie's post. Picture: Instagram