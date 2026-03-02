Bhad Bhabie’s cancer diagnosis: What type does she have & what’s the update?

Bhad Bhabie's cancer diagnosis: What type does she have & what's the update?

Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a Danielle Bregoli, has shared an update concerning her cancer via her Instagram. But what kind of cancer does she have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bhad Babie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has updated her fans on her health following her cancer diagnosis, but what kind of cancer does she have?

The reality star turned rapper first went viral following her iconic appearance alongside her mum on Dr.Phil, producing the legendary ‘Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?’ meme.

The rapper has since produced hits like ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ and ‘Ms. Whitman’ turning her Internet fame into a more longstanding career.

Back in 2024, after a dramatic weight loss, Bhad Bhabie shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In November 2024, she revealed the news to shocked fans, just 8 months after giving birth to her first baby, Kali Love, with baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

She wrote: “I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So, stop running with the worst narratives."

But now she has shared more worrying news, a year and a half on.

On March 1st, the rap star shared a post with her 800k followers on Twitter.

She wrote: “Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer.”

The heartbreaking news is the latest update concerning her health, with the 22-year-old keeping it relatively private prior.

But what kind of cancer does she have?

Here are all the details.

What kind of cancer does Bhad Bhabie have?

The ‘22’ rapper’s mum shared details about the star’s cancer.

She revealed Bhabie suffers from a type of blood cancer, which causes her to have a really high white blood cell count.

Whilst the specific type of cancer she has has not yet been revealed, it is clear that her recovery process is still underway.

Her mum, Babra Bregoli, has previously come to the defence of her daughter, calling Internet trolls ‘disgusting’ and ‘vile.

She wrote: “to turn around and say someone who has cancer, that’s their karma, that’s a low form… Don’t ever say something about someone unless you’ve experienced it. Let me tell you something, play with me every day. Don’t come after my kid. Don’t come after my family.”