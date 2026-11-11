Beyoncé shares her love for UK artists Raye & Sienna Spiro

11 November 2026, 13:14

Beyoncé shares her love for UK artists Raye & Sienna Spiro
Beyoncé shares her love for UK artists Raye & Sienna Spiro. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé graced the cover of iD magazine and shouted out some of her favourite British artists, including Raye and more. But what did she have to say?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Beyoncé stunned on the Autumn/Winter 2026 ID Magazine cover, celebrating her haircare brand, Cecrèd, but also giving a shout-out to her favourite British singers, including Raye and Olivia Dean.

The music icon very rarely does press anymore, having no need to promote her brand, which fans are already obsessed with.

Now, whilst she is known for her incredible music, there are lots of songwriters that have contributed along the way, and one of those is Britain’s own Raye.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

Raye has co-written on Beyoncé’s ‘Bigger’ and ‘Riiverdance’, and has long been a fan of the Houston-born artist.

Beyoncé has given her flowers to the rising UK female talent, in her recent interview, shouting out her previous collaborator and BST Hyde Park performers Raye and Sienna Spiro.

Beyoncé said: “I love the music scene in the UK. I’ve watched Sienna Spiro grow up from a beautiful young girl to an extraordinarily talented young woman…I’m also so proud of Raye, who wrote some of the songs on The Gift. She has had such an anointing. You hear the vulnerability and wisdom in her voice.|

Beyoncé for iD
Beyoncé for iD. Picture: iD

The 45-year-old also added: “ I also love and respect Olivia Dean. These beautiful women are all kind, have grace, and write and produce their own music. It gives me goosebumps. I just burst with pride when I see them.”

Fans very rarely get to hear from the ‘Cuff It’ artist, so in a wholesome interview, she chose to spotlight the growing talents from the UK.

The girls are powerhouse talents that are owning the music industry at the minute, and it is being noticed by the Queen of them all.

Raye & Sienna Spiro
Raye & Sienna Spiro. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are excited by the acknowledgement.

One fan commented: “This is Queen supporting the next generation. UK music is winning. Truly iconic moment.”

Another said: “NEED THAT COLLAB ASAP.”

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