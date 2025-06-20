Beyoncé allegedly looking to move to the UK

20 June 2025, 15:09

Beyoncé allegedly looking to move to the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have been spotted looking at a potential new home in the UK! Could this mean that Queen Bey is set for life across the pond? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Beyoncé looks like she’s considering a move to the UK, following a six-night residency in London on her Cowboy Carter world tour.

The ‘Formation’ singer was spotted with her husband, Jay-Z, viewing properties in the Cotswolds in the south of England. The Cotswolds are notorious for being an affluent area, being one of the most expensive places to live in the country outside of London.

Other celebrities like the Beckhams, Kate Winslet, and even King Charles and Queen Camila have property there.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly took a helicopter between her concerts in London and toured a property that boasts over 58 acres of land.

The pair have allegedly been looking to branch out from their home base in Los Angeles, because of the wildfire risks; however, a source that spoke to MailOnline, said that their main base will always be LA.

The couple was recently announced as the richest celebrity couple in the world, worth over £2 billion, so a property in the Cotswolds would be fitting!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

The star just finished her stop-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for six nights, where she is estimated to have generated £45million on just ticket sales alone.

The ‘Single Ladies’ singer put on a stellar performance in the capital, and has always thought fondly of the city, so the move just makes sense.

With this all being speculative, British Beyhive stans can only hope that the star is set for a move across the pond, we know that she would be welcomed with open arms.

