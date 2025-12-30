Beyonce billionaire: What is her net worth & how did she reach billionaire status?

Is Beyoncé now a billionaire? The global sensation has appeared in the Forbes list of billionaires for the first time. But how did she make her money? What is Beyoncé’s net worth in 2025? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Beyoncé has reached billionaire status after years of dominating the music scene with the recent addition of her haircare company, Cécred.

The international sensation has had her foot on the pedal since her debut back in the 90s.

Beyoncé is the matriarch of her family, with Jay-Z being the definition of a working mum.

Alongside her music success, she has haircare, clothing, and whisky brands with her fingers in lots of pies.

Forbes announced she is one of five musicians to ever reach billionaire status, so the title is a big deal!But how much is she really worth?

Here are all the details.

What is Beyoncé’s net worth in 2025?

This singer has been putting that work in over the last three decades, with her infamous Renaissance tour being one of the highest-grossing tours ever, earning over $600 million ( £444 million).

Her haircare brand Cécred has gone viral not just because of Beyoncé’s name being attached but because of the quality of the products, showing the music star takes her business seriously.

Cécred won the Prestige Brand of the Year" at the 2025 WWD Beauty Inc Awards, and is estimated to have earned over $2 million (£1.48 million).

Her total net worth is estimated at being just over $1 billion (£742 million).

Jay-Z, her husband, is already one of the elite billionaire musicians, being worth over $2.5 billion (£1.85 million).