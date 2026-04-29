Is Beyoncé releasing her Act iii album? Amid comments from publicist & Tina Knowles

Is Beyoncé releasing her Act iii album? Amid comments from publicist & Tina Knowles. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé is set to take to the 2026 Met Gala carpet with rumours spreading that she is set to announce her new album, following the success of ‘Cowboy Carter‘ & ‘Lemonade‘. So, will Beyoncé drop Act 3? What has her publicist, Yvette Noel-Shure’s said? & What has Tina Knowles confirmed? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Beyoncé is set to co-chair the 2026 Met Gala, with fans hoping she will step out on the carpet with Jay-Z & Blue Ivy, but now rumours are beginning to build of a suspected new album release, following comments from her publicist, Yvette Noel-Shure.

The legendary star has just come off the back of her ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, the highest-grossing country tour in history, generating over $400 million (£296.5 million).

The 44-year-old is also set to grace the Met Gala carpet with her presence after a 10-year hiatus, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter. Picture: Shutterstock

What fans have started to notice, though, is that Beyoncé is beginning to tease her next era, following the ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Cowboy Carter’ releases.

The record-breaking Grammy winner, who is usually rather quiet on social media, has shared some posts that fans believe hold some key clues of a new album dropping.

These include a post of her holding three lemons in one hand, in a ‘Lemonade’ 10-year anniversary post, which some are suggesting stands for act iii.

Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

The star also shared some photos in a purple dress, which looks similar to the iconic look in the ‘Hold Up’ music video, and fans are running with it.

Confusion arose, though, when Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, replied to a fan's post to squash the rumours.

She wrote: “All rumours. No album’s coming.”

Beyoncé's publicist's comment. Picture: Getty Images

However, the star’s own mother, Tina Knowles, did a sit-down interview with ABC News where she did seem to confirm an album is coming, but there is no release date just yet.

Tina said: “Well it’s always new music on the way, when is another story. I don ‘t think it’s going to be next week, or today or tomorrow, but…It’s amazing, I’ve heard some of it and it is really amazing.”

So, some conflicting reports coming from Beyoncé’s team, but the fans are set on the act iii being debuted at the Met Gala.

🚨 Tina Knowles comments on all the ACT III discourse.



“I don’t think it’s gonna be next week or today or tomorrow, but it’s coming and it’s amazing.” pic.twitter.com/9RpKm8TUHA — 𐚁₊⊹⚡︎ (@beyscatalog) April 29, 2026

It is suspected to be a rock-inspired album, following her previous ventures into dance and country genres.

But as of now, no new album has been announced, but the star's Met Gala appearance could change it all!

One fan commented: “Bey is about to have a strongly worded convo with her lmaooo.”

Another said: “See y’all in 4 weeks!”