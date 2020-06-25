How to watch the BET Awards 2020, what are they & what does it stand for?

BET Awards 2020: here's everything you need to know. Picture: Getty

The BET Awards are taking place virtually on Sunday June 28, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The BET Awards, one of the most hotly-anticipated nights on the Hip-Hop calendar, are going ahead virtually this year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This year marks the network's 40th anniversary, as well as the annual show's 20th year on air - so there's a lot to celebrate! Plus, there'll still be plenty of virtual performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and more.

BET have also announced Beyonce as the recipient of this year's BET Humanitarian Award, while the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard will also be honoured during the ceremony.

Here's what you need to know.