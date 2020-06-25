How to watch the BET Awards 2020, what are they & what does it stand for?

25 June 2020, 15:57 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 16:00

BET Awards 2020: here's everything you need to know.
BET Awards 2020: here's everything you need to know. Picture: Getty

The BET Awards are taking place virtually on Sunday June 28, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The BET Awards, one of the most hotly-anticipated nights on the Hip-Hop calendar, are going ahead virtually this year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This year marks the network's 40th anniversary, as well as the annual show's 20th year on air - so there's a lot to celebrate! Plus, there'll still be plenty of virtual performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and more.

BET have also announced Beyonce as the recipient of this year's BET Humanitarian Award, while the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard will also be honoured during the ceremony.

Here's what you need to know.

  1. How can I watch the BET Awards?

    The BET Awards 2020 are taking place on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm EST. In the US, the show will be airing on CBS and BET.

    In the UK, you can tune in on Monday, 29 June at 9pm on BET (Sky 195, Virgin 184, or Freesat 140).

    The show will be hosted by actress and comedienne Amanda Seales.

    Drake is nominated for six awards.
  2. Who are the BET Awards 2020 nominees?

    Drake leads the way this year with six nominations, with Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion following with five nods. See the full list below:

    Album of the Year

    "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

    "Fever," Megan Thee Stallion

    "Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé

    "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

    "Kirk, "DaBaby

    "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch

    Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

    Beyoncé

    H.E.R.

    Jhene Aiko

    Kehlani

    Lizzo

    Summer Walker

    Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

    Anderson .Paak

    Chris Brown

    Jacquees

    Khalid

    The Weeknd

    Usher

    Best Group

    Chloe x Halle

    City Girls

    EarthGang

    Griselda

    JACKBOYS

    Migos

    Best Collaboration

    Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

    DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

    Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

    H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"

    Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

    Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

    Best Male Hip Hop Artist

    DaBaby

    Drake

    Future

    Lil Baby

    Roddy Ricch

    Travis Scott

    Best Female Hip Hop Artist

    Cardi B

    Doja Cat

    Lizzo

    Megan Thee Stallion

    Nicki Minaj

    Saweetie

    Video of the Year

    Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

    DaBaby, "Bop"

    DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

    Doja Cat, "Say So"

    Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

    Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

    Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom

    Cole Bennett

    Dave Meyers

    Director X

    Eif Rivera

    Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

    Best New Artist

    DaniLeigh

    Lil Nas X

    Pop Smoke

    Roddy Ricch

    Summer Walker

    YBN Cordae

    Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

    Fred Hammond, "Alright"

    John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"

    Kanye West, "Follow God"

    Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"

    PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"

    The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

    Best Movie

    "Bad Boys for Life"

    "Dolemite Is My Name"

    "Harriet"

    "Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

    "Just Mercy"

    "Queen & Slim"

    Best Actress

    Angela Bassett

    Cynthia Erivo

    Issa Rae

    Regina King

    Tracee Ellis Ross

    Zendaya

    Best Actor

    Billy Porter

    Eddie Murphy

    Forest Whitaker

    Jamie Foxx

    Michael B. Jordan

    Omari Hardwick

    Young Stars Award

    Alex Hibbert

    Asante Blackk

    Jahi Di'Allo Winston

    Marsai Martin

    Miles Brown

    Storm Reid

    Sportswoman of the Year

    Ajeé Wilson

    Claressa Shields

    Coco Gauff

    Naomi Osaka

    Serena Williams

    Simone Biles

    Sportsman of the Year

    Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Kawhi Leonard

    LeBron James

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    Patrick Mahomes II

    Stephen Curry

    BET HER Award

    Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

    Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"

    Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"

    Layton Greene, "I Choose"

    Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"

    Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

    Viewer's Choice Award

    Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

    DaBaby, "Bop"

    Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

    Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"

    Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

    The Weeknd, "Heartless"

    Best International Act

    Burna Boy (Nigeria)

    Innoss'B (DRC)

    Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

    Dave (U.K.)

    Stormzy (U.K.)

    Ninho (France)

    S.Pri Noir (France)

    Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

    Rema (Nigeria)

    SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

    Celeste (U.K.)

    Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

    Hatik (France)

    Stacy (France)

  3. What does BET stand for and what are the BET Awards?

    BET, which stands for Black Entertainment Television, is an entertainment network which was launched in 1980.

    The BET Awards were launched back in 2001 by the network to celebrate African Americans and other minority groups in music, acting, sports, and entertainement over the past year.

    The annual event is broadcast on television and features performances from celebrated artists and nominees, as well as some award acceptances.

