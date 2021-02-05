The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

5 February 2021, 15:50

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos. Picture: TikTok

Artists such as Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea and more have taken part in the challenge. Here are some fan favourites...

The Silhouette Challenge is the one of the most popular TikTok trends to take over social media this year so far.

Cardi B wows fans with pole dancing skills in Silhouette Challenge video

While some TikTok trends can require a lot of effort, skill and strength, this one is very simple.

The TikTok trend has spread all over the internet, with celebrities such as Cardi B, Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea and more taking on the challenge.

In the video, the partcicipant is usually someone posing in front of a doorway and when the light turns off, you see their silhouette.

The video is often recorded to the sound of Doja Cat's song "Freak" in which she sample's Paul Anka's song from the 1950s.

Using the Snapchat filter called “vin rouge”, it gives a red light affect to the video, contrasting and enhancing the silhouette look, without the need for special lighting.

See the best of celebrity TikTok challenges below.

  1. Doja Cat

  2. Cardi B

  3. Chloe Bailey

  4. Iggy Azalea

  5. Tiffany Haddish

  6. Spice

  7. Lala Anthony

  8. Teyana Taylor

Which one was your favourite? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

