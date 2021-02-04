The best Buss It Challenge videos: Celebrities take on the viral TikTok trend

Which celebrities have done the Buss It challenge? Here are some fan favourites...

The 'Buss It' TikTok challenge is a new viral trend on social media, which made an explosive entrance at the beginning of the year.

Using the Erica Banks' song 'Buss It', participants begin the video in regular clothes (usually sweatpants) or with no makeup and transition into another, where they are dressed up.

During the transition, participants drop down and show off their best twerking skills.

The popular trend has seen many artists and celebrities take on the challenge, with a few videos blowing up and going viral – like Jordyn Woods' and Chloe Bailey's.

But, which other celebrities have taken part in the 'Buss It' challenge? See a compilation of fans favourites above.

Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods became trending on Twitter quickly after she dropped her 'Buss It' challenge on TikTok. While many fans pointed to Jordyn's twerking skills and her figure, others used it as an opportunity to troll Khloe Kardashian. Twitter memes depicting Khloe being jealous of Jordyn's dancing skills became the talk on the platform. Many people joked that Khloe will be up next after seeing the success of Jordyn's transformation. Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey started her own Instagram page at the beginning of the year, while still sharing another joint page with her sister, Halle. While Halle is in London filming The Little Mermaid, Chloe has been showing her personality more on social media. Chloe trended on Twitter after she took peoples breaths away with her 'Buss It' challenge. While many were supportive and were all here for seeing the more sensual side to Chloe, others criticised her for partaking in the challenge. Chloe clapped back at trolls who had something to say about her showing her body on social media. In an Instagram Live, Bailey revealed that she had previously struggled with self-acceptance and had issues with how she looked. The 22-year-old star also revealed she is becoming more confident in herself and is on a journey to finding true self-love. Iggy Azalea Iggy Azalea broke the internet with her 'Buss It' challenge and sent her fans into shock. Many fans wanted to see Iggy take on the challenge before she did it, blowing up her mentions on Twitter. The 30-year-old rapstress finally gave fans what they wanted – and they still weren't really prepared for what they were about to witness. The fan reactions on Twitter mostly consisted of people complimenting her stunning shape and her outfit. Iggy's 'Buss It' challenge video earned over 10 million views in less than a week. Monica Denise Singer Monica Denise 'Buss It' challenge took social media by storm when she added a unique twist to hers. Instead of the latter part turning into a transformation where she is twerking, Monica cuts in with a meme of a kid saying, "Buss what? You somebody mama. You ain’t bussin’ nothing.” Monica's 'Buss It' challenge definitely went down as a fan favourite – so much so, that even Erica Banks shared it to her Instagram page.

Chloe Bailey, Jordyn Woods, Iggy Azalea and Monica Denise are among many celebrities who took part in the challenge – but theirs definitely stood out and had the most impact online.

See more celebrities who took on the 'Buss It' challenge in the compilation video above.

