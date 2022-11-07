Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband Tyler after being secretly married for FOUR years

TikTok star Bella Poarch has confessed that she was secretly married for four years and is now getting divorced.

Bella Poarch has filed for divorce from her secret husband of four years, Tyler Poarch.

The 25-year-old TikTok star cited irreconcilable differences for the divorce in court documents obtained by TMZ.

Fans took to social media to express their shock as Bella had never revealed publicly that she was married.

Bella Poarch dating history: Tyga rumours, ex-boyfriends and more

Bella Poarch is the third most followed TikToker. Picture: Getty Images

Bella Poarch, whose real name is Denarie, filed documents in Los Angles County to end their marriage after reportedly tying the knot back in January 2019.

Poarch has never seen publicly with a wedding ring and has never mentioned a husband, which led to fans assuming that she was single.

The entertainment star did not welcome any children during their marriage, and she did not request that her husband should pay any spousal support.

Tyga and Bella Poarch: How do they know each other?

Bella Poarch rose to fame on TikTok thanks to her lip-syncing skills, and now has over 90 million followers on the social media app.

Alongside being a TikTok star, Poarch also served in the US Navy for three years between 2017 and 2020.

Bella Poarch is yet to comment on the allegations surrounding her divorce.