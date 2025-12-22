Inside Beckham family feud: From Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz to ‘blocking’ rumours

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham seem to have further distanced themselves from the star’s parents, David and Victoria, but who was blocked? And what is the drama? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz have had a fallout that was made public by the family’s youngest son, Cruz, revealing the family had been blocked – but why? And is there a family feud?

Over the last few months, conflict has been bubbling under the surface of the Beckham clan, following Brooklyn’s marriage to actress Nicola Peltz.

The family has always maintained a private, close-knit family, but ever since the eldest son’s relationship, cracks have started to show.

But on December 21st, the family’s youngest son, Cruz Beckham, took to his Instagram to set some things clear.

In a blunt and out-of-character post to his 2 million followers, he took to socials to dispel a fake news story written by The Daily Mail.

The story’s headline read: “David and Victoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn, 26, as it’s revealed he’ll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s billionaire parents amid family feud.”

He wrote under the story: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up to being blocked, as did I.”

The young couple got married back in 2022, where the first reports of struggle showed, following the bride's choice not to wear a Victoria Beckham gown, which was what fans expected.

And ever since the wedding, things have only gotten worse between the family and the new couple.

Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably missing from lots of family occasions over the last few years, most notably David’s 50th birthday.

This blocking, though, and Cruz’s response, is the public's first confirmation that there is family drama.

Whilst neither of the heads of the Beckham family has spoken out yet, it is assumed from sources that they are hurt by the distance.

Other sources from Nicola’s version of events suggest they feel unfairly judged for reasons unknown.

So, whilst no confirmation of a rift has come from the main culprits, Victoria and David are sure to have their say soon enough.