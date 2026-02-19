Is Bad Bunny having a WWE match with Logan Paul?

Is Bad Bunny having a WWE match with Logan Paul? Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny is coming off the high of his Grammy wins and Super Bowl halftime show, but now, Logan Paul has suggested he wants to get in the ring with the music star, Benito, making his wrestling debut in 2021. So will they fight? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad Bunny has been having an incredible run in 2026, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, breaking records at the Grammys, and heading on his ‘DtMF’ world tour, but Logan Paul has added to the list with a bid at a WWE wrestling match.

One of the Latin superstar’s most iconic moments was when he stepped into the iconic WWE ring, playing into the theatrics the sport demands.

Benito has been a longstanding fan of the sport, even claiming his love of wrestlers growing up influenced his stage persona.

Bad Bunny WWE. Picture: Getty Images

He said: “The style, the importance of having a trademark move or phrase or look, and always remembering the element of surprise. In wrestling, the fans love getting caught off guard. I like to create that same emotion with my music.”

Whilst his Wrestle Mania entrance is highly regarded as one of the best celebrity appearances, fans have long been hoping for a clash between him and other celeb wrestler, Logan Paul.

The YouTuber has finally addressed the online buzz about a possible fight, suggesting there is a likely chance of it happening.

Logan Paul. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking on his podcast ImPaulsive, he said: “There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. It’s been floated around. I’ve been candid about the fact that I’d love to do it.”

Logan added: “ I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that….Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar. He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He’s a good wrestler. He can wrestle.”

While not quite a confirmation on a match between the two stars, it does seem that from everyone's perspectives, it would be enjoyable.

Seth Rollins says Bad Bunny's entrance at WWE Backlash was the sickest entrance he's seen in his life.



(Mohr Stories) pic.twitter.com/EeBChGtFfs — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 23, 2025

Logan actually won the US title in 2024, so he is no stranger to getting in the ring with pros.

Bad Bunny is yet to comment on the speculative fight, but that hasn’t stopped the fans' hopes.

One fan commented: “The fact that Logan went after him makes it really possible. Plus he has a huge gap in his tour to do the dates.”

Another said: “I hope so, it will be fantastic and Bad Bunny will steal the show as usual.👌”