Inside Bad Bunny’s transformation from 2015: SNL, WWE & Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance has got the world in a chokehold. It is now his old photos that are going viral, with the star having an impressive style evolution since his debut. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny has transformed a lot through his career, from his debut album ‘X 100PRE’ to his more recent era ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS ', new fans from the Super Bowl have been shocked to see old photos resurfacing, and the artist looking unrecognisable.

He is an artist who has changed his style to fit each defined era of his 9-year career.

Known for his androgenous, gender-fluid style in his earlier career, he has evolved into a more nostalgic Latin style.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

While he has been huge in Spanish-speaking countries for years, appearances on Saturday Night Live and WWE have introduced the ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ singer to the mainstream world.

Some critics try and argue that Bad Bunny has had plastic surgery, whilst some argue that he has just evolved.

So, how has he changed from 2015?

Bad Bunny’s Debut 2016-2017

Bad Bunny 2017. Picture: Getty Images

Although it is hard to imagine with the scale of the Super Bowl artist now, he was once an inspiring musician working in a local grocery shop.

The images from 2016 show an almost unrecognisable rapper, showing the artist wearing glasses and sporting his uniform.

When he first started to release music, he blew up quite quickly, getting features from artists like Drake, J Balvin, and Diplo within his first 2 years of debuting.

Bad Bunny in 2016 vs 2026



Bro used to bag groceries. Chase your dreams! pic.twitter.com/nthbUVYfsp — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 9, 2026

In his initial appearances, he adopted a shaved head on which he would cut all manner of geometric patterns.

Wearing bright colours and patterns, and coloured lens glasses in keeping with the styles of the era.

Bad Bunny 2019

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

The artist took his style even further, wearing more neons and making more garish fashion choices.

Appearing at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert bending the norms by wearing almond acrylic nails, showing his diversity as a fashion icon.

Dying his skinhead neon yellow was also a look some coining him the ‘Puerto Rican Peacock’.

Bad Bunny 2020-2022

Bad Bunny 2020. Picture: Getty Images and YouTube

This is perhaps where the transformation into the modern day Bad Bunny occurred, whilst still adhering to his gender-fluid and bold fashion choices.

Appearing alongside Jenifer Lopez and Shakira, at the 2020 Super Bowl he wore an entirely silver and sequin look, not afraid to have all eyes on him.

This is also the era his iconic drag look appeared in his ‘Yo Perreo Sola” music video, featuring the artist wearing a breast plate, wig and bodycon dress.

Speaking about the iconic look, Benito said: “‘I may not be gay, but I care. I have always felt like there [was] a part of me that is very feminine.But I never felt as masculine as I did the day I dressed up like a drag queen.”

Bad Bunny WWE

Bad Bunny WWE. Picture: Getty Images

Benito burst onto American TV screens with a theatrical performance on the WWE WrestleMania stage.

Sporting three little space buns, and a military-inspired fashion, of course not without his flashy chains, he leaned more into his masculine style for his appearances.

This is where his face began to change as he lost a bit of weight, which is what some fans confuse for plastic surgery.

The look was truly iconic and added to the range of the artist.

Bad Bunny Met Gala 2023

Bad Bunny Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty Images

In 2023 Bad Bunny popped out to the Met Gala carpet in a statement making backless suit, the look feeling elevated from his previous fashions.

In a business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back look, Benito fused the cheeky nature and gender fluid styles of his clothing with a couture element.

Bad Bunny SNL 2025 & Super Bowl 2026

Bad Bunny SNL 2025 & Super Bowl 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Finally, we reach the Bad Bunny we know and love.Prior to his Super Bowl halftime show, the Latin superstar hosted SNL for the first time, alongside Pedro Pascal.

He wore a minimalistic, sleek blue shirt and trouser outfit, which he of course wore unbuttoned.

This is the chic Bad Bunny the couture world has elevated, with the rapper opting for more minimalist colours and patterns, a far cry from his previous eras.

Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

At the Super Bowl, the ‘DtMF’ singer wore two looks, both all white, once again reflecting his maturing style.

Wearing an American-football inspired Zara look in an entirely cream look.

He then changed into an oversized white blazer, as a nod to a more traditional Latin look.

These two looks really define how much Bad Bunny’s style has evolved.