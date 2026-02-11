Bad Bunny ‘Tití me preguntó’ lyrics & meaning in English translation

Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance was the most-watched in history, performing his Grammy-winning album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’. Opening up with his hit song ‘Tití me preguntó’. But what does he say in the song? Here are the full English lyrics & meaning.

Bad Bunny took over the Super Bowl halftime show with his iconic Latin hits, performing everything from his Grammy-winning album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, to his 2020 project ‘YHLQMDLG’ – but what is the English translation of ‘Tití me preguntó’ and what does it mean?

The Puerto Rican superstar smashed the record for most-watched halftime show of all time, taking over from Kendrick Lamar.

The performance presented the Latin culture on a global stage, giving non-Spanish speakers an insight into what makes them, them.

From surprise performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, to an actual real-life wedding.

He opened with arguably one of his most well-known songs, ‘Tití Me Pregunto’, which blends sounds from the Latin diaspora including, dembow, Latin trap, and bachata.

The song is a conversation between Benito and his aunt about his love life, talking about his busy love life, but ultimately indicates a wanting for a deeper connection.

Here are the full English lyrics for his opening song.

Full English translation of Bad Bunny’s ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

Hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey

Let the ones I already f****d smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]

I really like the Gabriela's

The Patricia's, the Nicole's, the Sofía's

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love's name was Thalia

I've got a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn't even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR that are all mine

A Dominican who is a fresh hottie

Fresh, fresh hottie

The one from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my d**k is fire

I let them play with my heart

I'd like to move in with all of them to a mansion

The day I get married I'll send them an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another (Tomorrow I'll have another; ther)

[Post-Chorus: Bad Bunny & Kiko El Crazy]

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey

Let the ones I already f****d smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Interlude]

Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil

Let go of that bad life you have on the streets

Find a serious woman for yourself

Boy, the devil, damn

[Bridge: Bad Bunny]

I'd like to fall in love

But I can't, but I can't, eh, eh

I'd like to fall in love

But I can't, but I can't

[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]

Sorry, I don't trust, I don't trust

Nah, I don't even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it's cold

And leave tomorrow, nah

Many want my baby gravy

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I'm bored already, today I want a brand new a**, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she's right

I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart

Hey, don't fall in love with me (No, no)

Don't fall in love with me (No, no), hey

Sorry, it's how I am (How I am, how I am), hey

I don't know why I'm like this (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she's right

I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)

Don't fall in love with me (No)

Don't fall in love with me (No), no

Sorry, it's how I am

I don't wanna be like that no more, no