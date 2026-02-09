Bad Bunny Super Bowl: how to watch back, celebrity guests & full setlist

Bad Bunny Super Bowl: how to watch back, celebrity guests & full setlist. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny just dominated the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, bringing out some extra special guests. But how do you watch? What songs did he perform? Did he bring Lady Gaga and Daddy Yankee out? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny just put on a show of a lifetime at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, with positive reviews for the performance, featuring extra special celebrity performances, and an epic setlist full of his best songs.

The show featured celeb cameos, his Grammy award, and even a real-life wedding ceremony!

The Latin superstar had a lot of speculation surrounding his performance when it was initially announced, with some fans overjoyed with the Spanish-speaking representation, whilst some haters were confused with the selection.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026. Picture: Getty Images

He has been the most listened to artist on Spotify three separate years, including 2025, as well as winning 3 Grammys at the most recent awards, and his performance was a reflection of why.

Following on from Kendrick Lamar’s most-watched halftime, Benito had some big shoes to fill, but he stepped onto the field with confidence, well-curated songs as well as some unexpected icons joining him

.But how do you watch it? What was the setlist? And who came out?

Here are all the details.

How to watch Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance?

Bad Bunny Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The almost 14-minute performance will go down in history as the first-ever Spanish-speaking halftime show.

Bad Bunny’s halftime takeover has already been uploaded to YouTube via the official NFL accounts, and you can watch it below.

Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

What celebrity guests did Bad Bunny bring out at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Bad Bunny shocked fans with the stacked list of guests he brought out to the pitch this Super Bowl.

Whilst he has collaborated with some big names, fans weren’t necessarily expecting him to bring that many guests out, as some argue it would’ve taken the spotlight away from him.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

However, Benito is always one to make a point of inclusivity, and including some of the most iconic names in the Latin world as well as the mainstream charts has brought even more attention to his performance.

The show featured his iconic Casita, which in previous shows had featured fans and celebrities dancing ot his music, Whilst the camera wasn’t always on the Casita, you could spot names like Cardi B, Alix Earle, Jessica Alba, Dave Grutman, KAROL G, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Young Miko, who danced along to his songs.

Bad Bunny actually performed alongside two huge names, though, and they were Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny & Ricky Marin. Picture: Getty Images

Celebrity guests in Casita, including Cardi B. Picture: Getty Images

What songs did Bad Bunny perform at his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show? – Full Setlist

The Puerto Rican star covered his almost 10-year discography very well, featuring his most recent success with the Grammy-winning album ‘Debí Tirar Mas Fotos’, as well as some of his older hits.

The 14-minute performance was packed full, and Bad Bunny did a good job at covering all bases.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The full setlist was:

1. Tití Me Preguntó

2. Yo perreo sola

3. Safaera

4. VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

5. EoO

6. MONACO

7. Die With a Smile (feat. Lady Gaga)

8. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

9. NUEVAYoL

10. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii (feat. Ricky Martin)

11. El Apagon

12. CAFé CON RON

13. DtMF