Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Dancers Earned a Surprising Paycheck

Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime show was legendary and will surely go down in history as one of the best. The Latin Superstar’s backup dancers also put on the performance of a lifetime – But how much was Bad Bunny paid for the Super Bowl? & How much did his dancers make? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny took over the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show with performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin – but how much was he paid? And why are fans surprised at the dancers' wages?

The ‘DtMF’ artist is an unstoppable force, with this performance solidifying his icon status, his halftime show officially knocking Kendrick Lamar off of pole position as the most-watched halftime show of all time.

With over 135 million viewers tuned in, the Latin star didn’t give in to nerves, with his production and performance from dances being unforgettable.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

What most fans didn’t realise is that the grass that surrounded the impressive staging was actually individual dancers, with some of them posting themselves in costume and tagging themselves as which section of grass they were.

While they didn’t actually move at all during the 13-minute performance, they were an integral part of the performance.

What is perhaps most surprising is that the tree-performers were paid an impressive fee for standing still.

They were paid $18.70 (£13.68) an hour for 70 hours of work, including the rehearsals prior to the performance.

This means that in total they earned $1,309 (£957) for 9 days of work.

In comparison to the US national minimum wage, which is dependent on the state laws, and is anywhere from $7.25 (£5.30) to $17.50 (£12.80) an hour, the dancers were well-off for being part of a history-making performance.

The suit was said to have weighed 50 pounds, with the dancers having to keep the secret of the surprise celebrity guests.

What was Bad Bunny paid for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

The Grammy-winning artist was surprisingly unpaid for the performance.

In keeping with previous years, the NFL does not pay the performers but instead covers production costs and expenses.

Instead, it is considered an honour to headline the event.

The artists also see a surge after being spotlighted on the global platform, which often leads to sold-out tours and extra publicity.

Bad Bunny’s streaming figures have already soared to 7 times their previous amount.