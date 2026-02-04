Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 performance: What time will he perform, how to watch & setlist

Bad Bunny has taken over the world with his tracks ‘DtMF’ and ‘NUEVAYoL’, set to take to the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The concert is going to be one to remember, performing his album, which won at the 2026 Grammys, and his tour following. But how do you watch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, taking to the stage with his Grammy-winning album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos’, but what is the setlist, and how do you watch it?

The Latin superstar has been around for just under a decade, having a hold on Spanish-speaking fans for years, but has finally been loved globally, following releases with Drake and Travis Scott.

He follows the iconic performance by Kendrick Lamar in 2025, which officially was crowned the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in history, so Benito has big shoes to fill, which undoubtedly he will.

When Bad Bunny was announced, lots of haters had a lot to say, but fans are excited to see what he does on the global stage and have confidence that it will be a halftime show to remember.

So, how do you tune in from the UK? And what songs is Benito set to perform?

Here are all the details.

How to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show & What time is the Super Bowl 2026 in the UK?

The Super Bowl 2026 is one that you are not going to want to miss, with Jay-Z being part of the selection process since 2020, Bad Bunny fits the running theme of inclusive and huge performers.

The actual football game features Cardi B’s baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, who will be playing for the New England Patriots, who are taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

The game is set to start at 11:30pm GMT, on Sunday 8th February, with the game usually lasting 60 minutes of active play, consisting of 4, 15-minute quarters.

However, including the halftime show, commercial breaks, and timeouts, the whole game is pushed to just over 3 hours.

Whilst hard to estimate, as we don’t know what delays will incur in the first half, it is safe to assume the halftime show should broadcast around 1:00-1:15 am GMT.

Bad Bunny should be on for roughly 15 minutes.

In the UK, the whole game, and more importantly Benito’s performance, will be broadcast for free on Channel 5.

What is Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime show setlist?

Celebrities notoriously keep their Super Bowl plans under wraps; everything is kept a secret until Benito steps onto the football field.

However, we can make some predictions based on what he has teased fans with.

He said: “I’m really excited, it’s making me feel so happy, more for me, more for everyone else.”

He continued: “I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico, and all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture, about everything, not just for me.”

Based on this, we know he is catering towards his fans, meaning he will presumably not sing or speak in English.

From his all-time hits, as well as his award-winning newest album, here is a prediction of what tracks he will perform:

Callaíta

Tití Me Preguntó

NUEVAYoL

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

DÁKITI

Safarea

I Like It ft. Cardi B

EoO

DtMF

Yo Perrero Sola

LA CANCIÓN ft. J Balvin

Me Porto Bonito ft. Chencho Corleone