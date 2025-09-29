Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026: Halftime show date, time & setlist

Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner of the Super Bowl in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s legendary performance. Who is Bad Bunny? When is the halftime show and what can fans expect? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Benito set to perform at NFL half-time show

Bad Bunny has been announced as the 2026 NFL Super Bowl halftime performer, as decided with the help of Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation.

In a video posted by the NFL account, Bunny can be seen sitting on the goal posts in a traditional pava hat and a suit as his song plays in the background.

The Latin superstar has been crowned the most-listened artist on Spotify in 2021 and 2022, whilst also being 2nd in 2023 and 3rd in 2024.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

He is an icon for Spanish-speaking music; he just ended his legendary Puerto Rican residency, where he performed over 31 shows, which generated over $200 million (£148 million) for the local economy.

The announcement is pretty legendary, with the star previously missing the US out on his world tour, he being very vocal about the mass deportation taking place by the US government largely against Spanish people.

The show will be sure to make a political point, much like the divisive show of Kendrick Lamar earlier this year.There have been mixed reviews from the internet, with most excited.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “Can’t wait for the NFL to turn into a full reggaeton concert, defenses gon be doing salsa instead of tackling.”

Whilst another said: “This literally makes no sense because we’re not even gonna know what he’s saying. We’re gonna need a live English translator.”

The ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ singer has long been regarded as one of the biggest and most important artists by Spanish-speakers, but who is?

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, was announced on September 29th as the Super Bowl’s musical guest.

He is an icon, known for his fashion sense, making reggaeton mainstream, and as the ‘King of Latin Trap’.The superstar has won 3 Grammys as well as 12 Latin Grammys.

Benito has even starred in films such as Bullet Train and Caught Stealing, showing his range as a celebrity.

Bad Bunny performing his hit record "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" during his Amazon livestream concert tonight in Puerto Rico📍 pic.twitter.com/K4kRlHNRpm — S (@kingslanding_18) September 29, 2025

With tracks like ‘Me Porto Bonito’ and ‘Ojitos Lindos’, he has raked in over 1 billion streams on each of his top 24 tracks on Spotify!

If you don’t know, get to know!

When is the Super Bowl halftime show, & how do you watch it?

The Super Bowl is on the 8th February 2026.

Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl performance. Picture: Getty Images

So, we have time to practice those lyrics!

UK viewers are able to watch the sports game and halftime show via our own TV platforms.

For last year's show, you could tune in via ITVX or NowTV.

It is not yet confirmed if the same platforms will be broadcasting, just yet.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show on?

Rihanna at Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The actual football game can be on for up to 4 hours, including the music show.

Last year's performance began at 1 am GMT; however, a more accurate time will be revealed closer to the sports event.

What is the set list for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Because it is still months away from the show, the set list is not yet known.

However, fans are beginning to speculate.

It is safe to assume he will be performing the majority of his tracks off of his newest album’ DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, as well as his all-time biggest hits.