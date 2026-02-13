Bad Bunny songs in order of release

13 February 2026

Bad Bunny songs in order of release
Bad Bunny songs in order of release

Bad Bunny is coming off the back of his Grammy wins and Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance. With fans searching for English translations of his Spanish songs, global fans’ interest piques. How many songs does he have? & How many albums has Bad Bunny released? Here are all the details.

Bad Bunny stole the show at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime concert, performing his songs ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ and ‘DtMF’, alongside celebrities Lady Gaga, Ricky Marin, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba.

The singer has been a prominent artist in the Latin world for almost a decade now, but the English-speaking world is just starting to catch up.

Benito is known for balancing his sensual rhythms whilst also having deeper-cut emotional lyrics in his songs too.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

But how many songs does he have?

Here are all the songs he has ever released.

Every song Bad Bunny has ever released

  1. Diles (ft. Ozuna, Farruko, Arcangel, Ñengo Flow) (2016)

    Diles (ft. Ozuna, Farruko, Arcangel, Ñengo Flow) (2016)
    Diles (ft. Ozuna, Farruko, Arcangel, Ñengo Flow) (2016). Picture: Album artwork

  2. Soy Peor (2016)

    Soy Peor (2016)
    Soy Peor (2016). Picture: Album artwork

  3. Pa Ti (ft. Bryant Myers) (2017)

    Pa Ti (ft. Bryant Myers) (2017)
    Pa Ti (ft. Bryant Myers) (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  4. Blockia (ft. Farruko) (2017)

    Blockia (ft. Farruko) (2017)
    Blockia (ft. Farruko) (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  5. Me Mata (ft. Mambo Kings, DJ Luian, Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Noriel, Baby Rasta, Brytiago) (2017)

    Me Mata (ft. Mambo Kings, DJ Luian, Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Noriel, Baby Rasta, Brytiago) (2017)
    Me Mata (ft. Mambo Kings, DJ Luian, Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Noriel, Baby Rasta, Brytiago) (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  6. Tu No Metes Cabra (2017)

    Tu No Metes Cabra (2017)
    Tu No Metes Cabra (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  7. Chambea ( (2017)

    Chambea ( (2017)
    Chambea ( (2017). Picture: Album artwork

  8. Amorfoda (2018)

    Amorfoda (2018)
    Amorfoda (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  9. Dime Si Te Acuerdas (2018)

    Dime Si Te Acuerdas (2018)
    Dime Si Te Acuerdas (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  10. ¿Cuál Es Tu Plan? (ft. PJ Sin Suela & ÑEJO) (2018)

    ¿Cuál Es Tu Plan? (ft. PJ Sin Suela & ÑEJO) (2018)
    ¿Cuál Es Tu Plan? (ft. PJ Sin Suela & ÑEJO) (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  11. Vamos Pa' la Calle (ft. Héctor “El Father”) (2018)

    Vamos Pa' la Calle (ft. Héctor “El Father”) (2018)
    Vamos Pa' la Calle (ft. Héctor “El Father”) (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  12. MIA (ft. Drake) (2018)

    MIA (ft. Drake) (2018)
    MIA (ft. Drake) (2018). Picture: Album artwork

  13. X 100PRE (2018)

    X 100PRE (2018)
    X 100PRE (2018). Picture: Album artwork

    1. NI BIEN NI MAL

    2. 200 MPH (feat. Diplo)

    3. ¿Quién Tú Eres?

    4. Caro

    5. Tenemos Que Hablar

    6. Otra Noche en Miami

    7. Ser Bichote

    8. Si Estuviésemos Juntos

    9. Solo de Mí

    10. Cuando Perriabas

    11. La Romana (feat. El Alfa)

    12. Como Antes (feat. Zion & Lennox)

    13. RLNDT14. Estamos Bien

    15. Mía (feat. Drake)

  14. Oasis (with J Balvin, 2019)

    Oasis (with J Balvin, 2019)
    Oasis (with J Balvin, 2019). Picture: Album artwork

    1. MOJAITA

    2. YO LE LLEGO

    3. CUCAREO

    4. LA CANCIÓN

    5. QUE PRETENDES

    6. UN PESO (feat. Marciano Cantero)

    7. ODIO

    8. COMO UN BEBÉ

  15. Estamos Arriba (ft. Myke Towers) (2019)

    Estamos Arriba (ft. Myke Towers) (2019)
    Estamos Arriba (ft. Myke Towers) (2019). Picture: Album artwork

  16. YHLQMDLG (2020)

    YHLQMDLG (2020)
    YHLQMDLG (2020). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Si Veo a Tu Mamá
    2. La Difícil
    3. Pero Ya No
    4. La Santa (feat. Daddy Yankee)
    5. Yo Perreo Sola
    6. Bichiyal (feat. Yaviah)
    7. Soliá
    8. La Zona
    9. Que Malo (feat. Ñengo Flow)
    10. Vete
    11. Ignorantes (feat. Sech)
    12. A Tu Merced
    13. Una Vez (feat. Mora)
    14. Safaera (feat. Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow)
    15. 25/8
    16. Está Cabrón Ser Yo (feat. Anuel AA)
    17. P FKN R (feat. Kendo Kaponi & Arcángel)
    18. Hablamos Mañana (feat. Duki & Pablo Chill-E)
    19. <3

  17. Las que no iban a salir (2020)

    Las que no iban a salir (2020)
    Las que no iban a salir (2020). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Si Ella Sale
    2. Más de Una Cita (feat. Zion & Lennox)
    3. Bye Me Fui
    4. Canción con Yandel (feat. Yandel)
    5. Pa’ Romperla (feat. Don Omar)
    6. Bad Con Nicky (feat. Nicky Jam)
    7. Bendiciones
    8. Como Se Siente (feat. Jhay Cortez)
    9. Ronca Freestyle
    10. En Casita (feat. Gabriela)

  18. Dákiti (ft. JHAYCO) (2020)

    Dákiti (ft. JHAYCO) (2020)
    Dákiti (ft. JHAYCO) (2020). Picture: Album artwork

  19. El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020)

    El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020)
    El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020). Picture: Album artwork
    1. El Mundo Es Mío
    2. Te Mudaste
    3. Hoy Cobré
    4. Maldita Pobreza
    5. La Noche de Anoche (feat. Rosalía)
    6. Te Deseo Lo Mejor
    7. Yo Visto Así
    8. Haciendo Que Me Amas
    9. Booker T
    10. La Droga
    11. Dakiti (feat. Jhay Cortez)
    12. Trellas
    13. Sorry Papi (feat. Abra)
    14. 120
    15. Antes Que Se Acabe
    16. Cantares de Navidad

  20. 100 MILLONE (ft. Luar La L) (2021)

    100 MILLONE (ft. Luar La L) (2021)
    100 MILLONE (ft. Luar La L) (2021). Picture: Album artwork

  21. Yonaguni (2021)

    Yonaguni (2021)
    Yonaguni (2021). Picture: Album artwork

  22. De Museo (2021)

    De Museo (2021)
    De Museo (2021). Picture: Album artwork

  23. Un Verano Sin Ti (2022)

    Un Verano Sin Ti (2022)
    Un Verano Sin Ti (2022). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Moscow Mule
    2. Después de la Playa
    3. Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)
    4. Tití Me Preguntó
    5. Un Ratito
    6. Yo No Soy Celoso
    7. Tarot (feat. Jhayco)
    8. Neverita
    9. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)
    10. Efecto
    11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)
    12. Aguacero
    13. Enséñame a Bailar
    14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
    15. Dos Mil 16
    16. El Apagón
    17. Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)
    18. Un Coco
    19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)
    20. Me Fui de Vacaciones
    21. Un Verano Sin Ti
    22. Agosto
    23. Callaita

  24. Gato de Noche (ft. Ńengo Flow) (2022)

    Gato de Noche (ft. Ńengo Flow) (2022)
    Gato de Noche (ft. Ńengo Flow) (2022). Picture: Album artwork

  25. K-POP (ft. Travis Scott & The Weeknd) (2023)

    K-POP (ft. Travis Scott & The Weeknd) (2023)
    K-POP (ft. Travis Scott & The Weeknd) (2023). Picture: Album artwork

  26. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023)

    Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023)
    Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023). Picture: Album artwork
    1. Nadie Sabe
    2. Monaco
    3. Fina (feat. Young Miko)
    4. Hibiki (feat. Mora)
    5. Mr. October
    6. Cybertruck
    7. Vou 787
    8. Seda (feat. Bryant Myers)
    9. Gracias por Nada
    10. Teléfono Nuevo (feat. Luar La L)
    11. Baby Nueva
    12. Mercedes Carota (feat. Yovngchimi)
    13. Los Pits
    14. Vuelve Candy B
    15. Baticano
    16. No Me Quiero Casar
    17. Where She Goes
    18. Thunder y Lightning
    19. Perro Negro (feat. Feid)
    20. Europa :(
    21. Acho PR
    22. Un Preview

  27. ADIVINO (2024)

    ADIVINO (2024)
    ADIVINO (2024). Picture: Album artwork

  28. Una Velita (2024)

    Una Velita (2024)
    Una Velita (2024). Picture: Album artwork

  29. Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Full Tracklist (2025)

    Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Full Tracklist (2025)
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Full Tracklist (2025). Picture: Album artwork

    1. Nuevayol

    2. Voy a Llevarte Pa PR

    3. Baile Inolvidable

    4. Perfumito Nuevo (feat. RaiNao)

    5. Weltita (feat. Chuwi)

    6. Veldá (feat. Dei V & Omar Courtz)

    7. El Clúb

    8. Ketu Tecré

    9. Bokete

    10. KlouFrens

    11. Turista

    12. Café Con Ron (feat. Los Pleneros de la Cresta)

    13. Pitorro de Coco

    14. Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii

    15. EoO

    16. DTMF

    17. La Mudanza

  30. ALAMBRE PúA (2025)

    ALAMBRE PúA (2025)
    ALAMBRE PúA (2025). Picture: Album artwork

