Bad Bunny songs in order of release
13 February 2026, 14:44
Bad Bunny is coming off the back of his Grammy wins and Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance. With fans searching for English translations of his Spanish songs, global fans’ interest piques. How many songs does he have? & How many albums has Bad Bunny released? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Bad Bunny stole the show at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime concert, performing his songs ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ and ‘DtMF’, alongside celebrities Lady Gaga, Ricky Marin, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba.
The singer has been a prominent artist in the Latin world for almost a decade now, but the English-speaking world is just starting to catch up.
Benito is known for balancing his sensual rhythms whilst also having deeper-cut emotional lyrics in his songs too.
But how many songs does he have?
Here are all the songs he has ever released.
Every song Bad Bunny has ever released
-
Diles (ft. Ozuna, Farruko, Arcangel, Ñengo Flow) (2016)
-
Soy Peor (2016)
-
Pa Ti (ft. Bryant Myers) (2017)
-
Blockia (ft. Farruko) (2017)
-
Me Mata (ft. Mambo Kings, DJ Luian, Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Noriel, Baby Rasta, Brytiago) (2017)
-
Tu No Metes Cabra (2017)
-
Chambea ( (2017)
-
Amorfoda (2018)
-
Dime Si Te Acuerdas (2018)
-
¿Cuál Es Tu Plan? (ft. PJ Sin Suela & ÑEJO) (2018)
-
Vamos Pa' la Calle (ft. Héctor “El Father”) (2018)
-
MIA (ft. Drake) (2018)
-
X 100PRE (2018)
1. NI BIEN NI MAL
2. 200 MPH (feat. Diplo)
3. ¿Quién Tú Eres?
4. Caro
5. Tenemos Que Hablar
6. Otra Noche en Miami
7. Ser Bichote
8. Si Estuviésemos Juntos
9. Solo de Mí
10. Cuando Perriabas
11. La Romana (feat. El Alfa)
12. Como Antes (feat. Zion & Lennox)
13. RLNDT14. Estamos Bien
15. Mía (feat. Drake)
-
Oasis (with J Balvin, 2019)
1. MOJAITA
2. YO LE LLEGO
3. CUCAREO
4. LA CANCIÓN
5. QUE PRETENDES
6. UN PESO (feat. Marciano Cantero)
7. ODIO
8. COMO UN BEBÉ
-
Estamos Arriba (ft. Myke Towers) (2019)
-
YHLQMDLG (2020)
- Si Veo a Tu Mamá
- La Difícil
- Pero Ya No
- La Santa (feat. Daddy Yankee)
- Yo Perreo Sola
- Bichiyal (feat. Yaviah)
- Soliá
- La Zona
- Que Malo (feat. Ñengo Flow)
- Vete
- Ignorantes (feat. Sech)
- A Tu Merced
- Una Vez (feat. Mora)
- Safaera (feat. Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow)
- 25/8
- Está Cabrón Ser Yo (feat. Anuel AA)
- P FKN R (feat. Kendo Kaponi & Arcángel)
- Hablamos Mañana (feat. Duki & Pablo Chill-E)
- <3
-
Las que no iban a salir (2020)
- Si Ella Sale
- Más de Una Cita (feat. Zion & Lennox)
- Bye Me Fui
- Canción con Yandel (feat. Yandel)
- Pa’ Romperla (feat. Don Omar)
- Bad Con Nicky (feat. Nicky Jam)
- Bendiciones
- Como Se Siente (feat. Jhay Cortez)
- Ronca Freestyle
- En Casita (feat. Gabriela)
-
Dákiti (ft. JHAYCO) (2020)
-
El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020)
- El Mundo Es Mío
- Te Mudaste
- Hoy Cobré
- Maldita Pobreza
- La Noche de Anoche (feat. Rosalía)
- Te Deseo Lo Mejor
- Yo Visto Así
- Haciendo Que Me Amas
- Booker T
- La Droga
- Dakiti (feat. Jhay Cortez)
- Trellas
- Sorry Papi (feat. Abra)
- 120
- Antes Que Se Acabe
- Cantares de Navidad
-
100 MILLONE (ft. Luar La L) (2021)
-
Yonaguni (2021)
-
De Museo (2021)
-
Un Verano Sin Ti (2022)
- Moscow Mule
- Después de la Playa
- Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)
- Tití Me Preguntó
- Un Ratito
- Yo No Soy Celoso
- Tarot (feat. Jhayco)
- Neverita
- La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)
- Efecto
- Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)
- Aguacero
- Enséñame a Bailar
- Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
- Dos Mil 16
- El Apagón
- Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)
- Un Coco
- Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)
- Me Fui de Vacaciones
- Un Verano Sin Ti
- Agosto
- Callaita
-
Gato de Noche (ft. Ńengo Flow) (2022)
-
K-POP (ft. Travis Scott & The Weeknd) (2023)
-
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023)
- Nadie Sabe
- Monaco
- Fina (feat. Young Miko)
- Hibiki (feat. Mora)
- Mr. October
- Cybertruck
- Vou 787
- Seda (feat. Bryant Myers)
- Gracias por Nada
- Teléfono Nuevo (feat. Luar La L)
- Baby Nueva
- Mercedes Carota (feat. Yovngchimi)
- Los Pits
- Vuelve Candy B
- Baticano
- No Me Quiero Casar
- Where She Goes
- Thunder y Lightning
- Perro Negro (feat. Feid)
- Europa :(
- Acho PR
- Un Preview
-
ADIVINO (2024)
-
Una Velita (2024)
-
Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Full Tracklist (2025)
1. Nuevayol
2. Voy a Llevarte Pa PR
3. Baile Inolvidable
4. Perfumito Nuevo (feat. RaiNao)
5. Weltita (feat. Chuwi)
6. Veldá (feat. Dei V & Omar Courtz)
7. El Clúb
8. Ketu Tecré
9. Bokete
10. KlouFrens
11. Turista
12. Café Con Ron (feat. Los Pleneros de la Cresta)
13. Pitorro de Coco
14. Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii
15. EoO
16. DTMF
17. La Mudanza
-
ALAMBRE PúA (2025)