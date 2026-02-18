Bad Bunny songs in English: List of his songs with translation

Bad Bunny songs in English: List of his songs with translation. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Bad Bunny had an iconic Super Bowl halftime show, with the ‘DtMF’ artist heading out on a World tour soon, set to headline in London 2026, tickets sold out within days. But what are the translations to Bad Bunny’s songs? Here are Bad Bunny's lyrics in English. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad Bunny has a whole new wave of fans following on from his recent Super Bowl halftime show, heading out on his 2026 world tour very soon, taking over London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and more – but what are his lyrics in English?

Benito has been one of the defining faces of the diversifying Latin sound, branching into Latin-trap, dembow, reggaeton, and more.

While he sings in Spanish, his music has a way of connecting with fans across the globe, despite not knowing what exactly he is saying.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

His music has seen a 700% increase in streaming following his NFL performance, singing songs like ‘Tití Me Pregunto’, ‘Monaco’, and more.

Here are some of his songs translated.

Bad Bunny ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ lyrics in English

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó (Video Oficial) | Un Verano Sin Ti

[Intro: Bad Bunny]

Hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey

Let the ones I already f****d smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]

I really like the Gabriela's

The Patricia's, the Nicole's, the Sofía's

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love's name was Thalia

I've got a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn't even know about

Another one in San Antonio that still loves me

And the ones from PR that are all mine

A Dominican who is a fresh hottie

Fresh, fresh hottie

The one from Barcelona that came by plane

And says that my d**k is fire

I let them play with my heart

I'd like to move in with all of them to a mansion

The day I get married I'll send them an invitation

Boy, stop that, hey

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another (Tomorrow I'll have another; ther)

[Post-Chorus: Bad Bunny & Kiko El Crazy]

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (So good)

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

[Refrain: Bad Bunny]

I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey

Let the ones I already f****d smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hello to auntie

Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"

Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

[Interlude]

Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil

Let go of that bad life you have on the streets

Find a serious woman for yourself

Boy, the devil, damn

[Bridge: Bad Bunny]

I'd like to fall in love

But I can't, but I can't, eh, eh

I'd like to fall in love

But I can't, but I can't

[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]

Sorry, I don't trust, I don't trust

Nah, I don't even trust myself

If you want to, stay today since it's cold

And leave tomorrow, nah

Many want my baby gravy

They want to have my firstborn, hey

And take the credit

I'm bored already, today I want a brand new a**, heh

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she's right

I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart

Hey, don't fall in love with me (No, no)

Don't fall in love with me (No, no), hey

Sorry, it's how I am (How I am, how I am), hey

I don't know why I'm like this (Hey)

Listen to your friend, she's right

I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)

Don't fall in love with me (No)

Don't fall in love with me (No), no

Sorry, it's how I am

I don't wanna be like that no more, no

Bad Bunny ‘DtMF’ lyrics in English

Bad Bunny - DtMF (Video Lyrics)

[Intro]

Eh, eh, eh, eh

[Verse 1]

Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan

Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on

Enjoying nights like those that don't come often

That don't come often

But wanting to go back to the last time

That I looked into your eyes

And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)

And to take the pictures I didn't get to take

(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let me take a picture of you)

Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard

My heart is pounding

Tеll me, baby, where arе you?

I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal

Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá

Today, we'll leave the streets in chaos

And it'd be amazing if you play the güiro for me

I see your name and it makes me sigh

I don't know if it's fireworks or gunshots

My whitey, my c*****e, my kilo

I'm in PR chilling, but

[Chorus]

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

Ayy, I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

[Verse 2]

Hey, today I'll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes

If he asks if I still think about you, I'll say no

That my time being close to you is over now

It's over now

Ayy, fire up the machines, I'm going to Santurce

Here, they still drink rum

Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet

Today I want to drink, drink, drink

And talk nonsense until I get kicked out

I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)

Man, you drive, because even if I'm walking I'm about to crash

I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)

Let's enjoy it because you never know how much time we've got left

I should've taken more—

[Interlude]

Guys, I love you so much, I really do

Thank you for being here, truly

It's very important to me that you're here

Each one of you means so much to me

So, let's take the picture, come here

Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let's go

Let's do it

[Verse 3]

Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl

We're no longer about the flashy stuff and chains

We're here for the things that are truly worth it

Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena

Check out how mine sounds

[Outro]

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And that you send me more n***s

And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me

Bad Bunny ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English

BAD BUNNY - MONACO (Official Video) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

[Intro]

Huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh-huh

[Verse 1]

Tell me (Hey; tell me), tell me

This is what y’all wanted

I'm classy, this is trap out (of) a gallery

You're a poser, Rocky "The Kid" , you’re trash

I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa

Rocky Maivia

Got the route, I got the way, yes

I have the way

Spend it all night, I bill all day

So much money, that

That I like it when they Flatter me, that's why I’m inside all these harpies

You don't know what it's like to be out at high sea with two hundred h**s

To have the flight attendant s**k you off in the sky

What it's like to throw five hundred thousand at the strip club

That's why I don't care about your opinion

That's why you're 101 in the top 100, and I'm first

You're not rappers anymore, now you're podcasters

My barber charges more than you

F*****g and traveling around the world

[Chorus]

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast

You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty

They're talking to themselves, they're talking to their echo

The sign of money, that's my new zodiac sign

Light up a cigar, got my family in Monaco

[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time

[Verse 2]

Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person

Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person

Whatever you do, I'm not impressed

It's like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona

Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood

Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with Di Caprio

They asked me: "How did it go in the stadiums?"

Talking about the family and millionaire themes

I mean, multimillionaire, I mean, billionaire

Since long ago I don‘t care about the radio

I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio

Oh, dear diary

Today I got paid, got nominated for the GRAMMYs

They criticized me again and I didn't care about any of them

I'm still calm, doing my thing

Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon

When I die, I'm gonna leave a hundred plots of land to my grandchildren

To all my ladies, the butts and the breast

And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes

Why? So they crash

He, so they k**l themselves

Red or white, matte black, what you want?

Rest in peace, I'm still on the yacht

[Chorus]

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast

You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry

They're talking to themselves, they're talking to the echo

If they don't see money, that's my new zodiac

I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco

[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time

Bad Bunny ‘TURiSta’ lyrics in English

BAD BUNNY - TURiSTA (Video Oficial) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

[Chorus]

In my life, you were a tourist

You only saw the best of me and not how I was suffering

You left without knowing the reason for my wounds, the reason for my wounds

And it wasn't your place to heal them, you came to have a good time

And we had a good time

[Verse 1]

A beautiful photo, a stunning sunset

A little dance, your gold chain

We were so close, looking into each other's eyes

Tell me, did you see the sorrows of my broken heart?

[Bridge]

It's been like this, like this for a long time

It's been like this, like this for many yеars

I've been hiding my feelings

I'm afraid they'll hurt me еven more

It's been like this, like this for a long time

It's been like this, like this for many years

[Verse 2]

Hey, my love, I don't know what life will bring

For you and me, if it's meant to be, well, then it'll happen

And if it doesn't, that's fine too, let's enjoy, 'cause

The night is beautiful, but not as much as you

Never as beautiful as you

[Chorus]

In my life, you were a tourist

You only saw the best of me and not what I was suffering

You left without knowing the reason for my wounds, the reason for my wounds

And it wasn't your place to heal them, you came to have a good time

And we had a good time

Bad Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ lyrics in English

BAD BUNNY - YO PERREO SOLA | YHLQMDLG (Video Oficial)

[Pre-Chorus: Nesi]

You used to ignore me (You ignored me)

Now I ignore you (Hmm, nah)

Before, you didn't want to (Didn't want to)

Now I don't want to (Hmm, no)

You used to ignore me (-nored me)

Now I ignore you (Haha)

Before, you didn't want to (Ayy)

Now I don't want to

No, chill

[Chorus: Nesi & Bad Bunny]

I twerk alone (Hmm, ayy)

I twerk alone (Twerk alone, haha, hmm-hmm)

I twerk alone (Haha, hmm, ayy)

I twerk alone (Twerk alone)

Okay, okay, ayy, ayy, ayy

[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]

P******s, don't get near her (No)

The club turns up when she arrives (Woo!)

Men are her hobby

She is spoiled like Nairobi (Haha)

And you see her drinking from the bottle (Ayy)

The boys and the girls want to get with her

She is older than twenty, she showed me her ID (Uh-huh)

Ayy, she is skeptical of love (Woo!)

She's been single before it was a trend (Ayy)

She hasn't believed in love since "Amorfoda" (No)

The DJ plays songs and she knows them all

She climbs on the table and doesn't give a f***k about anyone (Woo)

When she twerks she doesn't stop (No!)

She s****s and gets h***y

She'll call you if she needs you

But for now she is alone

[Chorus: Bad Bunny]

She twerks alone (Woo)

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

She twerks alone

(Twerks alone, she twerks alone, alone, alone)

Ayy, she twerks alone

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

She twerks alone (She twerks alone)

She twerks alone

[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]

She has a problematic friend

And another one that almost never talks (No)

But the three of them are bad (Prr)

And today she is wearing a miniskirt

She keeps her Phillies in the Louis Vuitton

[Bridge: Bad Bunny & Nesi]

And she calls me "papi" (Papi, keep going, yes, yes)

She's really hot like Natti (Ah)

Drunk and crazy, she doesn't care (Woo)

Let's twerk, life is short, ayy (Hoo)

And she calls me "papi" (Papi, keep going, yes, yes)

She's really hot like Natti (Ah)

After twelve o'clock she doesn't behave (Ayy)

Let's twerk, life is short (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus: Nesi & Bad Bunny]

You used to ignore me (You ignored me)

Now I ignore you (Hmm, nah, crazy)

Before, you didn't want to (But when did I say that?)

Now I don't want to (But, but, no)

You used to ignore me (Nah)

Now I ignore you (I've never ignored you, babe)

Before you didn't want to (Oh, God)

Now I don't want to

No, chill

[Chorus: Nesi]

I twerk alone (Hmm, ayy)

I twerk alone (Twerk alone, haha, hmm-hmm)

I twerk alone (Haha, hmm, ayy)

I twerk alone (Twerk alone)