Bad Bunny songs in English: List of his songs with translation
18 February 2026, 16:58
Bad Bunny had an iconic Super Bowl halftime show, with the ‘DtMF’ artist heading out on a World tour soon, set to headline in London 2026, tickets sold out within days. But what are the translations to Bad Bunny’s songs? Here are Bad Bunny's lyrics in English. Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Bad Bunny has a whole new wave of fans following on from his recent Super Bowl halftime show, heading out on his 2026 world tour very soon, taking over London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and more – but what are his lyrics in English?
Benito has been one of the defining faces of the diversifying Latin sound, branching into Latin-trap, dembow, reggaeton, and more.
While he sings in Spanish, his music has a way of connecting with fans across the globe, despite not knowing what exactly he is saying.
His music has seen a 700% increase in streaming following his NFL performance, singing songs like ‘Tití Me Pregunto’, ‘Monaco’, and more.
Here are some of his songs translated.
Bad Bunny ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ lyrics in English
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó (Video Oficial) | Un Verano Sin Ti
[Intro: Bad Bunny]
Hey
[Chorus: Bad Bunny]
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another
[Refrain: Bad Bunny]
I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey
Let the ones I already f****d smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]
I really like the Gabriela's
The Patricia's, the Nicole's, the Sofía's
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love's name was Thalia
I've got a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn't even know about
Another one in San Antonio that still loves me
And the ones from PR that are all mine
A Dominican who is a fresh hottie
Fresh, fresh hottie
The one from Barcelona that came by plane
And says that my d**k is fire
I let them play with my heart
I'd like to move in with all of them to a mansion
The day I get married I'll send them an invitation
Boy, stop that, hey
[Chorus: Bad Bunny]
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another (Tomorrow I'll have another; ther)
[Post-Chorus: Bad Bunny & Kiko El Crazy]
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (So good)
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (But come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
[Refrain: Bad Bunny]
I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey
Let the ones I already f****d smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile
[Interlude]
Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil
Let go of that bad life you have on the streets
Find a serious woman for yourself
Boy, the devil, damn
[Bridge: Bad Bunny]
I'd like to fall in love
But I can't, but I can't, eh, eh
I'd like to fall in love
But I can't, but I can't
[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]
Sorry, I don't trust, I don't trust
Nah, I don't even trust myself
If you want to, stay today since it's cold
And leave tomorrow, nah
Many want my baby gravy
They want to have my firstborn, hey
And take the credit
I'm bored already, today I want a brand new a**, heh
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she's right
I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart
Hey, don't fall in love with me (No, no)
Don't fall in love with me (No, no), hey
Sorry, it's how I am (How I am, how I am), hey
I don't know why I'm like this (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she's right
I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)
Don't fall in love with me (No)
Don't fall in love with me (No), no
Sorry, it's how I am
I don't wanna be like that no more, no
Bad Bunny ‘DtMF’ lyrics in English
Bad Bunny - DtMF (Video Lyrics)
[Intro]
Eh, eh, eh, eh
[Verse 1]
Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan
Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on
Enjoying nights like those that don't come often
That don't come often
But wanting to go back to the last time
That I looked into your eyes
And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)
And to take the pictures I didn't get to take
(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let me take a picture of you)
Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard
My heart is pounding
Tеll me, baby, where arе you?
I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal
Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá
Today, we'll leave the streets in chaos
And it'd be amazing if you play the güiro for me
I see your name and it makes me sigh
I don't know if it's fireworks or gunshots
My whitey, my c*****e, my kilo
I'm in PR chilling, but
[Chorus]
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
Ayy, I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
[Verse 2]
Hey, today I'll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes
If he asks if I still think about you, I'll say no
That my time being close to you is over now
It's over now
Ayy, fire up the machines, I'm going to Santurce
Here, they still drink rum
Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet
Today I want to drink, drink, drink
And talk nonsense until I get kicked out
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Man, you drive, because even if I'm walking I'm about to crash
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Let's enjoy it because you never know how much time we've got left
I should've taken more—
[Interlude]
Guys, I love you so much, I really do
Thank you for being here, truly
It's very important to me that you're here
Each one of you means so much to me
So, let's take the picture, come here
Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let's go
Let's do it
[Verse 3]
Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl
We're no longer about the flashy stuff and chains
We're here for the things that are truly worth it
Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena
Check out how mine sounds
[Outro]
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And that you send me more n***s
And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me
Bad Bunny ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English
BAD BUNNY - MONACO (Official Video) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
[Intro]
Huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh-huh
[Verse 1]
Tell me (Hey; tell me), tell me
This is what y’all wanted
I'm classy, this is trap out (of) a gallery
You're a poser, Rocky "The Kid" , you’re trash
I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa
Rocky Maivia
Got the route, I got the way, yes
I have the way
Spend it all night, I bill all day
So much money, that
That I like it when they Flatter me, that's why I’m inside all these harpies
You don't know what it's like to be out at high sea with two hundred h**s
To have the flight attendant s**k you off in the sky
What it's like to throw five hundred thousand at the strip club
That's why I don't care about your opinion
That's why you're 101 in the top 100, and I'm first
You're not rappers anymore, now you're podcasters
My barber charges more than you
F*****g and traveling around the world
[Chorus]
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast
You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty
They're talking to themselves, they're talking to their echo
The sign of money, that's my new zodiac sign
Light up a cigar, got my family in Monaco
[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time
[Verse 2]
Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person
Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person
Whatever you do, I'm not impressed
It's like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona
Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood
Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with Di Caprio
They asked me: "How did it go in the stadiums?"
Talking about the family and millionaire themes
I mean, multimillionaire, I mean, billionaire
Since long ago I don‘t care about the radio
I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio
Oh, dear diary
Today I got paid, got nominated for the GRAMMYs
They criticized me again and I didn't care about any of them
I'm still calm, doing my thing
Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon
When I die, I'm gonna leave a hundred plots of land to my grandchildren
To all my ladies, the butts and the breast
And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes
Why? So they crash
He, so they k**l themselves
Red or white, matte black, what you want?
Rest in peace, I'm still on the yacht
[Chorus]
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast
You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry
They're talking to themselves, they're talking to the echo
If they don't see money, that's my new zodiac
I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco
[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time
Bad Bunny ‘TURiSta’ lyrics in English
BAD BUNNY - TURiSTA (Video Oficial) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
[Chorus]
In my life, you were a tourist
You only saw the best of me and not how I was suffering
You left without knowing the reason for my wounds, the reason for my wounds
And it wasn't your place to heal them, you came to have a good time
And we had a good time
[Verse 1]
A beautiful photo, a stunning sunset
A little dance, your gold chain
We were so close, looking into each other's eyes
Tell me, did you see the sorrows of my broken heart?
[Bridge]
It's been like this, like this for a long time
It's been like this, like this for many yеars
I've been hiding my feelings
I'm afraid they'll hurt me еven more
It's been like this, like this for a long time
It's been like this, like this for many years
[Verse 2]
Hey, my love, I don't know what life will bring
For you and me, if it's meant to be, well, then it'll happen
And if it doesn't, that's fine too, let's enjoy, 'cause
The night is beautiful, but not as much as you
Never as beautiful as you
[Chorus]
In my life, you were a tourist
You only saw the best of me and not what I was suffering
You left without knowing the reason for my wounds, the reason for my wounds
And it wasn't your place to heal them, you came to have a good time
And we had a good time
Bad Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ lyrics in English
BAD BUNNY - YO PERREO SOLA | YHLQMDLG (Video Oficial)
[Pre-Chorus: Nesi]
You used to ignore me (You ignored me)
Now I ignore you (Hmm, nah)
Before, you didn't want to (Didn't want to)
Now I don't want to (Hmm, no)
You used to ignore me (-nored me)
Now I ignore you (Haha)
Before, you didn't want to (Ayy)
Now I don't want to
No, chill
[Chorus: Nesi & Bad Bunny]
I twerk alone (Hmm, ayy)
I twerk alone (Twerk alone, haha, hmm-hmm)
I twerk alone (Haha, hmm, ayy)
I twerk alone (Twerk alone)
Okay, okay, ayy, ayy, ayy
[Verse 1: Bad Bunny]
P******s, don't get near her (No)
The club turns up when she arrives (Woo!)
Men are her hobby
She is spoiled like Nairobi (Haha)
And you see her drinking from the bottle (Ayy)
The boys and the girls want to get with her
She is older than twenty, she showed me her ID (Uh-huh)
Ayy, she is skeptical of love (Woo!)
She's been single before it was a trend (Ayy)
She hasn't believed in love since "Amorfoda" (No)
The DJ plays songs and she knows them all
She climbs on the table and doesn't give a f***k about anyone (Woo)
When she twerks she doesn't stop (No!)
She s****s and gets h***y
She'll call you if she needs you
But for now she is alone
[Chorus: Bad Bunny]
She twerks alone (Woo)
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
She twerks alone
(Twerks alone, she twerks alone, alone, alone)
Ayy, she twerks alone
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
She twerks alone (She twerks alone)
She twerks alone
[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]
She has a problematic friend
And another one that almost never talks (No)
But the three of them are bad (Prr)
And today she is wearing a miniskirt
She keeps her Phillies in the Louis Vuitton
[Bridge: Bad Bunny & Nesi]
And she calls me "papi" (Papi, keep going, yes, yes)
She's really hot like Natti (Ah)
Drunk and crazy, she doesn't care (Woo)
Let's twerk, life is short, ayy (Hoo)
And she calls me "papi" (Papi, keep going, yes, yes)
She's really hot like Natti (Ah)
After twelve o'clock she doesn't behave (Ayy)
Let's twerk, life is short (Woo)
[Pre-Chorus: Nesi & Bad Bunny]
You used to ignore me (You ignored me)
Now I ignore you (Hmm, nah, crazy)
Before, you didn't want to (But when did I say that?)
Now I don't want to (But, but, no)
You used to ignore me (Nah)
Now I ignore you (I've never ignored you, babe)
Before you didn't want to (Oh, God)
Now I don't want to
No, chill
[Chorus: Nesi]
I twerk alone (Hmm, ayy)
I twerk alone (Twerk alone, haha, hmm-hmm)
I twerk alone (Haha, hmm, ayy)
I twerk alone (Twerk alone)