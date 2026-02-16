Bad Bunny’s ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English & translation meaning
16 February 2026, 16:13
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance gave the world a taste of why he is one of the biggest music stars in the world right now, performing hits ‘DtMF’ and ‘Monaco’, but what are the English lyrics? Here is the full English translation.
Listen to this article
Bad Bunny put on a legendary performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, off the back of his winning streak at the Grammys, his song ‘Monaco’ celebrating his success – but what is he saying? What are the English lyrics?
The Latin superstar united Spanish-speaking fans from across the globe, as well as introducing himself to English-speaking fans who perhaps didn’t know his talents, with his songs 'DtMF' and 'Tití Me Pregunto'.
While he has only been on the scene for roughly 9 years, he has broken records that only some could dream of.
His song ‘Monaco’ is one of the reasons for his success, having over 770 million streams.
The song features Bad Bunny’s recognisable Latin trap-style, coupled with a celebratory lyrics, the rapper reflecting just how far he has come from his humble beginnings.
Here are the full English lyrics.
Full English translation to Bad Bunny’s ‘MONACO’
[Intro]
Huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh
Huh-huh-huh-huh-huh
[Verse 1]
Tell me (Hey; tell me), tell me
This is what y’all wanted
I'm classy, this is trap out (of) a gallery
You're a poser, Rocky "The Kid" , you’re trash
I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa
Rocky Maivia
Got the route, I got the way, yes
I have the way
Spend it all night, I bill all day
So much money, that
That I like it when they Flatter me, that's why I’m inside all these harpies
You don't know what it's like to be out at high sea with two hundred h**s
To have the flight attendant s**k you off in the sky
What it's like to throw five hundred thousand at the strip club
That's why I don't care about your opinion
That's why you're 101 in the top 100, and I'm first
You're not rappers anymore, now you're podcasters
My barber charges more than you
F*****g and traveling around the world
[Chorus]
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast
You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty
They're talking to themselves, they're talking to their echo
The sign of money, that's my new zodiac sign
Light up a cigar, got my family in Monaco
[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time
[Verse 2]
Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person
Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person
Whatever you do, I'm not impressed
It's like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona
Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood
Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with Di Caprio
They asked me: "How did it go in the stadiums?"
Talking about the family and millionaire themes
I mean, multimillionaire, I mean, billionaire
Since long ago I don‘t care about the radio
I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio
Oh, dear diary
Today I got paid, got nominated for the GRAMMYs
They criticized me again and I didn't care about any of them
I'm still calm, doing my thing
Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon
When I die, I'm gonna leave a hundred plots of land to my grandchildren
To all my ladies, the butts and the breast
And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes
Why? So they crash
He, so they k**l themselves
Red or white, matte black, what you want?
Rest in peace, I'm still on the yacht
[Chorus]
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry
First came Verstappen, then came Checo
If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast
You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco
Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry
They're talking to themselves, they're talking to the echo
If they don't see money, that's my new zodiac
I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco
[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]
Yesterday, I was twenty years old
I caressed time and played with life
Like we play with love, and I lived the night
Without counting on my days, which escaped in time
BAD BUNNY - MONACO (Official Video) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana