Bad Bunny’s ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Bad Bunny’s ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English & translation meaning. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance gave the world a taste of why he is one of the biggest music stars in the world right now, performing hits ‘DtMF’ and ‘Monaco’, but what are the English lyrics? Here is the full English translation.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad Bunny put on a legendary performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, off the back of his winning streak at the Grammys, his song ‘Monaco’ celebrating his success – but what is he saying? What are the English lyrics?

The Latin superstar united Spanish-speaking fans from across the globe, as well as introducing himself to English-speaking fans who perhaps didn’t know his talents, with his songs 'DtMF' and 'Tití Me Pregunto'.

While he has only been on the scene for roughly 9 years, he has broken records that only some could dream of.

Bad Bunny at Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

His song ‘Monaco’ is one of the reasons for his success, having over 770 million streams.

The song features Bad Bunny’s recognisable Latin trap-style, coupled with a celebratory lyrics, the rapper reflecting just how far he has come from his humble beginnings.

Here are the full English lyrics.

Full English translation to Bad Bunny’s ‘MONACO’

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

Huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh, huh-huh

Huh-huh-huh-huh-huh

[Verse 1]

Tell me (Hey; tell me), tell me

This is what y’all wanted

I'm classy, this is trap out (of) a gallery

You're a poser, Rocky "The Kid" , you’re trash

I'm a champion, Rocky Marciano, Rocky Balboa

Rocky Maivia

Got the route, I got the way, yes

I have the way

Spend it all night, I bill all day

So much money, that

That I like it when they Flatter me, that's why I’m inside all these harpies

You don't know what it's like to be out at high sea with two hundred h**s

To have the flight attendant s**k you off in the sky

What it's like to throw five hundred thousand at the strip club

That's why I don't care about your opinion

That's why you're 101 in the top 100, and I'm first

You're not rappers anymore, now you're podcasters

My barber charges more than you

F*****g and traveling around the world

[Chorus]

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast

You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never thirsty

They're talking to themselves, they're talking to their echo

The sign of money, that's my new zodiac sign

Light up a cigar, got my family in Monaco

[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time

[Verse 2]

Believe me, F1 cars are faster in person

Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she's more beautiful in person

Whatever you do, I'm not impressed

It's like scoring a goal after Messi and Maradona

Nobody knows you, not even in your neighborhood

Yesterday I was with LeBron, also with Di Caprio

They asked me: "How did it go in the stadiums?"

Talking about the family and millionaire themes

I mean, multimillionaire, I mean, billionaire

Since long ago I don‘t care about the radio

I left the trap a while ago, I left it to Eladio

Oh, dear diary

Today I got paid, got nominated for the GRAMMYs

They criticized me again and I didn't care about any of them

I'm still calm, doing my thing

Don Vito, Don Beno, from the Beatles John Lennon

When I die, I'm gonna leave a hundred plots of land to my grandchildren

To all my ladies, the butts and the breast

And an F-40 for my haters but without brakes

Why? So they crash

He, so they k**l themselves

Red or white, matte black, what you want?

Rest in peace, I'm still on the yacht

[Chorus]

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry

First came Verstappen, then came Checo

If Pablo saw me, he'd say I'm a beast

You're talking s**t while me and mine are in Monaco

Drinking a lot of champagne, we're never dry

They're talking to themselves, they're talking to the echo

If they don't see money, that's my new zodiac

I light a phillie, the family is in Monaco

[Interlude: Charles Aznavour]

Yesterday, I was twenty years old

I caressed time and played with life

Like we play with love, and I lived the night

Without counting on my days, which escaped in time