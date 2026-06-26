Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026
26 June 2026, 13:24
Bad Bunny is heading to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his London concerts with tickets sold out, as well as Paris, Stockholm & Milan! But what songs will he be performing in the casita? Here are all the details.
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Bad Bunny is finally bringing his ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ tour to the UK, to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – but what songs are on the concert setlist?
The Latin superstar has been on his World Tour since November 2025, starting in Puerto Rico and travelling all over the globe from the US, to Australia and now the UK.
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Following on from his iconic Super Bowl performance at the start of 2026 has expanded the Benito fanbase even wider.
From ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ to ‘NUEVAYol,’ he has a huge discography to get through, but what songs will he actually perform?
Here is the full setlist.
Full setlist for Bad Bunny’s UK & Europe ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ concert
Bad Bunny has been releasing music for over a decade, with 4 Grammy-winning albums.
The album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ has over 12 billion streams, and fans want to hear every last song.
The full list of songs are:
- LA MuDANZA
- Callaíta
- PIToRRO DE COCO
- WELTiTA
- TURiSTA
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE
- NUEVAYOL
- VeLDA
- Tití me preguntó
- Neverita
- Si veo a tu mamá
- PERFuMITO NUEVO
- VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR
- Me porto bonito
- No me conoce
- Bichiyal
- Yo perreo sola
- Efecto
- Safaera
- Diles
- MONACO
- Vuelve
- CAFé CON RUN
- Ábreme paso
- Ojitos lindos
- La canción
- DÁKITI
- Yonaguni
- El apagón
- DtMF
- EoO