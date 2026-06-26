Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026

Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026. Picture: alamy

Bad Bunny is heading to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his London concerts with tickets sold out, as well as Paris, Stockholm & Milan! But what songs will he be performing in the casita? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Bad Bunny is finally bringing his ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ tour to the UK, to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – but what songs are on the concert setlist?

The Latin superstar has been on his World Tour since November 2025, starting in Puerto Rico and travelling all over the globe from the US, to Australia and now the UK.

Following on from his iconic Super Bowl performance at the start of 2026 has expanded the Benito fanbase even wider.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

From ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ to ‘NUEVAYol,’ he has a huge discography to get through, but what songs will he actually perform?

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for Bad Bunny’s UK & Europe ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ concert

Bad Bunny on tour. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny has been releasing music for over a decade, with 4 Grammy-winning albums.

The album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ has over 12 billion streams, and fans want to hear every last song.

The full list of songs are:

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

LA MuDANZA

Callaíta

PIToRRO DE COCO

WELTiTA

TURiSTA

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

NUEVAYOL

VeLDA

Tití me preguntó

Neverita

Si veo a tu mamá

PERFuMITO NUEVO

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

Me porto bonito

No me conoce

Bichiyal

Yo perreo sola

Efecto

Safaera

Diles

MONACO

Vuelve

CAFé CON RUN

Ábreme paso

Ojitos lindos

La canción

DÁKITI

Yonaguni

El apagón

DtMF

EoO

