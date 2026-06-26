Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026

26 June 2026, 13:24

Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026
Bad Bunny London & Europe concert setlist 2026. Picture: alamy

Bad Bunny is heading to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his London concerts with tickets sold out, as well as Paris, Stockholm & Milan! But what songs will he be performing in the casita? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Bad Bunny is finally bringing his ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ tour to the UK, to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – but what songs are on the concert setlist?

The Latin superstar has been on his World Tour since November 2025, starting in Puerto Rico and travelling all over the globe from the US, to Australia and now the UK.

Following on from his iconic Super Bowl performance at the start of 2026 has expanded the Benito fanbase even wider.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

From ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ to ‘NUEVAYol,’ he has a huge discography to get through, but what songs will he actually perform?

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for Bad Bunny’s UK & Europe ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ concert

Bad Bunny on tour
Bad Bunny on tour. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny has been releasing music for over a decade, with 4 Grammy-winning albums.

The album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ has over 12 billion streams, and fans want to hear every last song.

The full list of songs are:

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images
  1. LA MuDANZA
  2. Callaíta
  3. PIToRRO DE COCO
  4. WELTiTA
  5. TURiSTA
  6. BAILE INoLVIDABLE
  7. NUEVAYOL
  8. VeLDA
  9. Tití me preguntó
  10. Neverita
  11. Si veo a tu mamá
  12. PERFuMITO NUEVO
  13. VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR
  14. Me porto bonito
  15. No me conoce
  16. Bichiyal
  17. Yo perreo sola
  18. Efecto
  19. Safaera
  20. Diles
  21. MONACO
  22. Vuelve
  23. CAFé CON RUN
  24. Ábreme paso
  25. Ojitos lindos
  26. La canción
  27. DÁKITI
  28. Yonaguni
  29. El apagón
  30. DtMF
  31. EoO
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

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