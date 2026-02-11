Is Bad Bunny back with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri?

Is Bad Bunny back with ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was an iconic performance, but eagle-eyed fans spotted his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in attendance. So are they back together? Who is Benito’s girlfriend? & Why did Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner break up? Here are the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance is one of the most talked-about events, following his success at the 2026 Grammys - but is he back with his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri?

The singer took to the stage on February 9th, setting the field alight with hits like ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ and ‘DtMF’.

However, attentive fans have noticed that his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, was in attendance, which is stirring up reconciliation rumours.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @gabrielaberlingeri

The pair initially dated when Bad Bunny was beginning to rise to the height of his career, back in 2017, dating for five years up until 2022.

Gabriela is a designer and influencer with over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Fans thought that the ex-couple would have been endgame, with Benito clearly very smitten with the Puerto Rican.

With a fairytale meeting, whilst the singer was at dinner with his parents, they fell deeply in love, splitting in a quiet breakup 5 years later, with no clear reason as to why.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri. Picture: Getty Images

Benito’s only public relationship after Gabriela was with supermodel Kendall Jenner, them having a brief romance lasting a year, breaking up in 2024.

Kendall was also in attendance at the Super Bowl this year, watching her ex-boyfriend’s performance from the stands.

But now, it seems that his Puerto Rican ex, also attended the Super Bowl, as well as reportedly being seen in the VIP section at the Grammys.

Gabriela shared a post from the field on her story, as well as being spotted leaving with the artist and Pedro Pascal when the performance was done.

GABRIELA ESTUVO PRESENTE



Gabriela berlingeri estuvo en el super bowl, posiblemente acompañando a bad bunny. pic.twitter.com/2iGl6HXHTm — tony (@canywatt) February 9, 2026

Fans are losing it, hoping that the well-suited couple is back together.

The singer also seems to have a tattoo of the designer’s eyes on his forearm, which some are suggesting appeared after their split.

One fan commented: “Bro is so obsessed with her.”

Another said: “GABY 4 EVER.”

However, neither Gabriela nor Benito has commented on the rumours.