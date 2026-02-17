Bad Bunny Europe & UK tour: What concerts is he doing in London?

Bad Bunny has come off the back of the 2026 Grammy wins and Super Bowl halftime performance. But when is he coming to the UK? And how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny put on one of the most epic Super Bowl halftime performances of all time, it being the most-viewed performance of all time.

The artist has been on the come-up over the last 9 years, his last album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ being the first-ever non-English album to win Album of the Year.

Benito made a unique decision to not tour in the US, after growing political unrest against the Latin population, and instead hosted a 31-show residency in the Puerto Rican capital.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

Despite not touring in the US, he is bringing his Grammy-winning album to the UK.

So when is Bad Bunny in the UK? & How do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What are Bad Bunny’s UK tour dates? & How do you get tickets?

Bad Bunny at Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

Benito is coming to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Summer.

June 27th | London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 28th | London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The shows have actually been sold out since last year, with there being huge demand for the Latin superstar.

He hasn’t toured in the UK since 2019, coupled with his recent Super Bowl performance, the anticipation has never been higher!