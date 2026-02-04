Bad Bunny’s ‘DtMF’ song & lyrics in English: Translation and meaning

Bad Bunny is set to take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, following on from the iconic Kendrick Lamar performance. With him winning at the 2026 Grammys, the hype is higher than ever. But what is he saying in ‘DtMF’? Here are the English lyrics.

Bad Bunny swept the Grammys 2026, winning for his legendary album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS’, featuring the hit track ‘DtMF’, winning best album, making history – but what are the lyrics?

The Latin superstar is set to take over the Super Bowl halftime show with his distinct sound and rhythms.

He has been Spotify’s most-listened to artist for three separate years, including the most recent year, with his song ‘DtMF’ having over 1 million streams since its release in January 2025.

‘DtMF’ is one of Benito’s most emotional songs, a love letter to somebody who is no longer in his life, which fans have used to share their own emotions about lost loved ones.

In the track whilst reflecting on an ex who isn’t in his life, he brings focus and celebrates on the family anf friends that are still around.

But what is the Puerto Rican saying in the emotional song?

Here is the full translation.

Full English translation of lyrics to Bad Bunny’s ‘DtMF’

[Intro]

Eh, eh, eh, eh

[Verse 1]

Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan

Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on

Enjoying nights like those that don't come often

That don't come often

But wanting to go back to the last time

That I looked into your eyes

And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)

And to take the pictures I didn't get to take

(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let me take a picture of you)

Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard

My heart is pounding

Tеll me, baby, where arе you?

I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal

Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá

Today, we'll leave the streets in chaos

And it'd be amazing if you play the güiro for me

I see your name and it makes me sigh

I don't know if it's fireworks or gunshots

My whitey, my c*****e, my kilo

I'm in PR chilling, but

[Chorus]

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

Ayy, I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

[Verse 2]

Hey, today I'll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes

If he asks if I still think about you, I'll say no

That my time being close to you is over now

It's over now

Ayy, fire up the machines, I'm going to Santurce

Here, they still drink rum

Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet

Today I want to drink, drink, drink

And talk nonsense until I get kicked out

I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)

Man, you drive, because even if I'm walking I'm about to crash

I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)

Let's enjoy it because you never know how much time we've got left

I should've taken more—

[Interlude]

Guys, I love you so much, I really do

Thank you for being here, truly

It's very important to me that you're here

Each one of you means so much to me

So, let's take the picture, come here

Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let's go

Let's do it

[Verse 3]

Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl

We're no longer about the flashy stuff and chains

We're here for the things that are truly worth it

Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena

Check out how mine sounds

[Outro]

I should've taken more pictures when I had you

I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And that you send me more n***s

And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me