Bad Bunny’s ‘DtMF’ song & lyrics in English: Translation and meaning
4 February 2026, 15:27
Bad Bunny is set to take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, following on from the iconic Kendrick Lamar performance. With him winning at the 2026 Grammys, the hype is higher than ever. But what is he saying in ‘DtMF’? Here are the English lyrics.
Bad Bunny swept the Grammys 2026, winning for his legendary album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS’, featuring the hit track ‘DtMF’, winning best album, making history – but what are the lyrics?
The Latin superstar is set to take over the Super Bowl halftime show with his distinct sound and rhythms.
He has been Spotify’s most-listened to artist for three separate years, including the most recent year, with his song ‘DtMF’ having over 1 million streams since its release in January 2025.
‘DtMF’ is one of Benito’s most emotional songs, a love letter to somebody who is no longer in his life, which fans have used to share their own emotions about lost loved ones.
In the track whilst reflecting on an ex who isn’t in his life, he brings focus and celebrates on the family anf friends that are still around.
But what is the Puerto Rican saying in the emotional song?
Here is the full translation.
Full English translation of lyrics to Bad Bunny’s ‘DtMF’
[Intro]
Eh, eh, eh, eh
[Verse 1]
Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan
Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on
Enjoying nights like those that don't come often
That don't come often
But wanting to go back to the last time
That I looked into your eyes
And to tell you the things I didn't get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)
And to take the pictures I didn't get to take
(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let me take a picture of you)
Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard
My heart is pounding
Tеll me, baby, where arе you?
I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal
Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá
Today, we'll leave the streets in chaos
And it'd be amazing if you play the güiro for me
I see your name and it makes me sigh
I don't know if it's fireworks or gunshots
My whitey, my c*****e, my kilo
I'm in PR chilling, but
[Chorus]
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
Ayy, I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out
[Verse 2]
Hey, today I'll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes
If he asks if I still think about you, I'll say no
That my time being close to you is over now
It's over now
Ayy, fire up the machines, I'm going to Santurce
Here, they still drink rum
Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet
Today I want to drink, drink, drink
And talk nonsense until I get kicked out
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Man, you drive, because even if I'm walking I'm about to crash
I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk), I'm so drunk (I'm so drunk)
Let's enjoy it because you never know how much time we've got left
I should've taken more—
[Interlude]
Guys, I love you so much, I really do
Thank you for being here, truly
It's very important to me that you're here
Each one of you means so much to me
So, let's take the picture, come here
Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let's go
Let's do it
[Verse 3]
Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl
We're no longer about the flashy stuff and chains
We're here for the things that are truly worth it
Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena
Check out how mine sounds
[Outro]
I should've taken more pictures when I had you
I should've given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could
I hope my people never move away
And that you send me more n***s
And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me
Bad Bunny - DtMF (Video Lyrics)