Bad Bunny dating history & ex-girlfriends: Kendall Jenner to Gabriela Berlingeri. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Bad Bunny is set to take over the 2026 Super Bowl after he swept the Grammys, winning three awards. But who has the star dated? And does he have a girlfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl headliner, and with the Latin superstar set to take centre stage, fans want to know if he has a girlfriend & who has he dated?

The ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ singer has had the ladies pining over him for years with his romantic and sensual rhythms, coupled with his fashionable style.

He has tried to keep his dating life private, having a few long-term relationships with a few women, Kendall Jenner being his most high-profile connection.

But who else has he dated? And when did they break up?

Here are all the details.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner (2023-24)

This relationship was lots of fans’ first introduction to Bad Bunny, with Kendall Jenner, who, of course, is part of the Kardashian family, as well as being the highest-paid supermodel in the world.

The pair were introduced by mutual friends in early 2023, being spotted on a double date with her friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The couple iconically went Instagram official not in a candid moment but rather in a Gucci campaign, featuring the Super Bowl performer carrying Kendall through the airport.

Fans were obsessed with their dynamic; it became a running joke of asking ‘what they spoke about’, with Benito’s English not fluent at that stage.

Other than a couple of pap shots, they didn’t give fans much else.It wasn’t until late 2023 that Kendall posted a cryptic post suggesting they had broken up.

She wrote: “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

After their brief split, they were seen together leaving a Met Gala after-party in May 2024, and officially called it quits in September.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri (2017-2022)

This is Benito’s most public relationship; lots of fans think this is who the star would eventually marry.She is a jewellery designer and content creator, with over 2.3 million followers.

In an almost rom-com-like moment, the pair met at a restaurant in Puerto Rico whilst Bad Bunny was with his parents.

The ’NUEVAYoL’ singer spoke openly about how much he loved Gabriela.

He said: “I am happy with her... [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most... Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone? No! I am with someone; she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

In 2020, Benito posted a video where the jewellery designer wore a diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumours, but he later clarified that ‘weddings and getting married scare [him]. A lot’.

She featured throughout his music discography, even singing on ‘Te Gusté’, and she even appeared in his music video ‘Tití Me Pregunto’, appearing as his bride.

However, despite how loudly they had shared their love for each other, their split was much quieter.

They broke up in August 2022, but appear to be on good terms with the Latin star attending her birthday the year after, as well as Gabriela recently shared his Grammy wins to her Instagram.

Bad Bunny & Carliz De La Cruz Hernández (2011-17)

Benito and Carliz met at University, with the law student being present for his career come-up.

Not much is known about their relationship dynamic, as he wasn’t too famous at the time, but they did work together at the same grocery shop whilst studying.

They reportedly got engaged in January 2016, splitting in May the same year, as his career began to take off and she continued to study to become a lawyer.

The couple briefly got back together in 2017 but then split again.