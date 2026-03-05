Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable’ lyrics in English & translation meaning
5 March 2026, 15:53
Bad Bunny won the Grammy for his album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, with songs like ‘DtMF’ and of course ‘Baile Inolvidable’. The Puerto Rican superstar is heading on his 2026 tour, coming to London, so you need to know the lyrics. Here arethe full lyrics in English.
Listen to this article
Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and has been breaking records with his latest album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, with songs ‘DtMF’ and ‘Baile Inolvidable’ having a deep meaning for Latin fans, but what are the lyrics in English?
Benito has changed the music scene being lots of English fans’ first time listening to Spanish music, not knowing what he is saying.
- Dave’s ‘The Boy Who Played The Harp’ tour: When the concert starts & finishes & setlist
- Is Bad Bunny having a baby with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? AI rumours debunked
- Is Bad Bunny having a WWE match with Logan Paul?
‘Baile Inolvidable’ directly translates into ‘Unforgettable Dance’, and is one of the artist's more meaningful songs, him singing about a profound love, reflecting on a past relationship.
The salsa song holds a strong theme of nostalgia, reflecting on feelings of regret.
Here are the full lyrics in English.
Full lyrics to Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable.’
[Intro]
I thought I would grow old with you
Maybe in another life, in another world it could be
In this one, all that remains is to leave one day
And only see you at dusk
If you see me alone and sad, don’t talk to me
If you see me alone and sad, I’m guilty
Life is a party that one day ends
And you were by unforgettable dance
And you were by unforgettable dance
[Interlude: Jacobo Morales]
While one is alive
One must love as much as they can
[Chorus]
I thought I would grow old with you
Maybe in another life, in another world it could be
In this one, all that remains is to leave one day
And see the sky to see if you will fall
If you see me alone and sad, don’t talk to me
If you see me alone and sad, I’m guilty
Life is a party that one day ends
And you were by unforgettable dance
[Refrain]
No, I can’t forget you
No, I can’t erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
No, I can’t forget you
No, I can’t erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
[Verse 1]
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, ey
Tell me what to do to forget you
There’s a new dance move I want to show you
I can’t even sleep at night
All I do is dream of you
[Refrain]
No, I can’t forget you
No, I can’t erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
[Verse 2]
How you kissed me, how you did it
How you looked at me, you turned me on
It feels ugly not to have you close
The new [girl] s***s it good, but it’s not your mouth
My devil, my angel, my crazy
My devil, my angel, my crazy
Everything sounds great
Let’s do it again
Like last night, last night
[Refrain]
No, I can’t forget you
No, I can’t erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
[Verse 3]
Oh, I can sleep with anyone
But I don’t want to wake up with just anyone
Just with you, with you
I dance with you, only with you
A kiss wherever you are
[Refrain]
No, I can’t forget you
No, I can’t erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
[Verse 4]
I had many girlfriends
But none like you
I don’t have my sun, I spend time on the moon
If I think of you, I jump at once
My devil, my angel, my crazy
My devil, my angel, my crazy
BAD BUNNY - BAILE INoLVIDABLE (Video Oficial) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS