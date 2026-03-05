Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics in English & translation meaning.

Bad Bunny won the Grammy for his album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, with songs like ‘DtMF’ and of course ‘Baile Inolvidable’. The Puerto Rican superstar is heading on his 2026 tour, coming to London, so you need to know the lyrics. Here arethe full lyrics in English.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and has been breaking records with his latest album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, with songs ‘DtMF’ and ‘Baile Inolvidable’ having a deep meaning for Latin fans, but what are the lyrics in English?

Benito has changed the music scene being lots of English fans’ first time listening to Spanish music, not knowing what he is saying.

‘Baile Inolvidable’ directly translates into ‘Unforgettable Dance’, and is one of the artist's more meaningful songs, him singing about a profound love, reflecting on a past relationship.

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

The salsa song holds a strong theme of nostalgia, reflecting on feelings of regret.

Here are the full lyrics in English.

Full lyrics to Bad Bunny’s ‘Baile Inolvidable.’

Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

I thought I would grow old with you

Maybe in another life, in another world it could be

In this one, all that remains is to leave one day

And only see you at dusk

If you see me alone and sad, don’t talk to me

If you see me alone and sad, I’m guilty

Life is a party that one day ends

And you were by unforgettable dance

And you were by unforgettable dance

[Interlude: Jacobo Morales]

While one is alive

One must love as much as they can

[Chorus]

I thought I would grow old with you

Maybe in another life, in another world it could be

In this one, all that remains is to leave one day

And see the sky to see if you will fall

If you see me alone and sad, don’t talk to me

If you see me alone and sad, I’m guilty

Life is a party that one day ends

And you were by unforgettable dance

[Refrain]

No, I can’t forget you

No, I can’t erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

No, I can’t forget you

No, I can’t erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

[Verse 1]

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah, ey

Tell me what to do to forget you

There’s a new dance move I want to show you

I can’t even sleep at night

All I do is dream of you

[Refrain]

No, I can’t forget you

No, I can’t erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

[Verse 2]

How you kissed me, how you did it

How you looked at me, you turned me on

It feels ugly not to have you close

The new [girl] s***s it good, but it’s not your mouth

My devil, my angel, my crazy

My devil, my angel, my crazy

Everything sounds great

Let’s do it again

Like last night, last night

[Refrain]

No, I can’t forget you

No, I can’t erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

[Verse 3]

Oh, I can sleep with anyone

But I don’t want to wake up with just anyone

Just with you, with you

I dance with you, only with you

A kiss wherever you are

[Refrain]

No, I can’t forget you

No, I can’t erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

[Verse 4]

I had many girlfriends

But none like you

I don’t have my sun, I spend time on the moon

If I think of you, I jump at once

My devil, my angel, my crazy

My devil, my angel, my crazy