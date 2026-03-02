Is Bad Bunny having a baby with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? AI rumours debunked

Is Bad Bunny having a baby with girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri? AI rumours debunked. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @badbumy_pr

Bad Bunny has got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, following his Super Bowl performance, and pregnancy rumours are now beginning to circulate following an AI-generated Instagram post. But is Bad Bunny having a baby? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny has got back together with his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, ahead of his 2026 London concerts, after she was spotted at his Super Bowl halftime show – but now fans are asking if Bad Bunny is having a baby? Is Gabriela Berlingeri pregnant?

The Latin superstar has taken over the world with his latest album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, with chart- topping hits like ‘DtMF’ and ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ getting their highest streams following his Super Bowl.

While at the peak of his fame, he hadn’t been in a public relationship following his romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri & Kendall Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

His girlfriend before the supermodel was his long-term partner, Gabriela Berlingeri, the pair dating for 5 years, splitting in 2022.

Fans considered the couple ‘endgame’, the shock split a huge disappointment, but now, following his reconciliation with the jewellery designer, it seems they could be back for good.

The 32-year-old was first seen at the Grammys and Super Bowl, but has more recently been seen tagging along on Benito’s world tour.

Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/TfEmit0lqX — Bad Bunny Updates (@badbunnyclipss) February 25, 2026

But now, following a viral Instagram post, fans were led to believe the couple were expecting their first baby.

In the posts shared on March 1st, a photo of what appears to be Bad Bunny can be seen displaying a pregnancy test, with a woman's feet on his lap.

However, these pictures are AI-generated, despite the posts shared by a seemingly ‘verified’ account with a blue tick.

The profile @badbunmypr_ has the same account name as Benito, bar one letter, leading fans to believe the images were verified.

Despite the ‘Monaco’ artist being one of the most-talked-about musicians in the world, he does a very good job at keeping his private life private, and such a brazen post is unlikely to be how he shares such exciting news in the future.

That being said, Benito has been very clear on his mother's wishes for him to marry and have children.

He said back in 2023 that he wasn’t sure, he added: “Not ever, but not now.”