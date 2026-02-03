Bad Bunny: Age, real name, nationality & net worth

Bad Bunny: Age, real name, nationality & net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Bunny is set to take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, following his 2026 Grammy wins. But how old is he? Where is he from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Bad Bunny is the iconic Latin superstar set to take to the stage as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, after winning three Grammys at this year's awards ceremony.

The ‘Tití Me Pregunto’ singer has taken over the world with his latest album ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, which just won Album of the Year at the Grammys, making history as the first Spanish-language album to ever win the award.

Bad Bunny has been huge in South America and Spanish-speaking countries for years, but has been pushed into the mainstream over the last few years.

His announcement as the Super Bowl headliner caused a stir amongst fans who didn’t know who he was and his impact, as well as the fact that he sings in Spanish.

But what else is there to know about Benito?

Here are all the details.

How old is Bad Bunny?

The Puerto Rican star was born on March 10th, 1994.

He is 31 years old, and has been releasing music for over 10 years.

What is Bad Bunny’s real name?

The ‘NUEVAYol’ singer’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

His stage name, Bad Bunny, comes from a childhood memory of him being forced to wear a bunny costume, with a furious expression on his face, hence the name.

Benito, though, means ‘blessed one’ in Spanish.

What is Bad Bunny’s nationality?

Benito is Puerto Rican, having been born in Bayamón.

What most people don’t realise is that Puerto Ricans are official US citizens.

Does Bad Bunny sing in English?

The singer has been learning English more and more as his career has taken him global; he now speaks English to a conversational level.

However, his own music doesn’t have any English lyrics as Spanish is his native tongue and he feels he is most comfortable expressing and feeling in it.

He has said that lots of English fans miss the meaning of his words, but there are also other Spanish-speaking fans who don't understand parts because he uses Puerto Rican slang.

when bad bunny said break free by ariana grande is the only song he knows most of the words to in english 😭 pic.twitter.com/5yqyZP3NAz — cameron (@cambeserious) September 29, 2025

He said jokingly that ‘he doesn’t care’.

However, he does often collaborate with English-speaking artists such as Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott.

What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?

Bad Bunny has been selling records and topping charts for almost a decade.

He has over 19.8 billion yearly streams and topped the listening charts of Spotify in 2025, officially being the most-listened to artist on the platform, as well as doing the same in 2022 and 2020.

He is estimated to be worth is estimated at around $100 million (£73.2 million).