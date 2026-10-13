Ayra Starr reveals ‘Starrgirl’ World Tour 2027: Dates, Tickets & Setlist

Ayra Starr reveals ‘Starrgirl’ World Tour 2027: Dates, Tickets & Setlist. Picture: Getty Images & Social Media

Ayra Starr is fresh off the back of her new album release ‘Starrgirl’, featuring her songs ‘Heaven Baby’ & ‘Where Do We Go’. But the star has just announced a world tour, heading to the UK. But what are the dates? & How do you get tickets?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Ayra Starr has just announced she is heading out on a world tour for her latest album ‘Stargirl’, with the star heading to London for a UK tour stop as well as concerts across the rest of Europe and America.

The Nigerian artist has been having an impressive few years in her career, most recently becoming the first African to headline an NFL halftime show.

Debuting in 2021, she has gone from strength to strength with over 4 billion Spotify streams as well as multiple awards for her success.

Ayra Starr. Picture: Getty Images

On October 14th, Ayra announced she will be heading out on her second-ever world tour.

So, where is she going?

What are Ayra Starr's ‘Starrgirl’ 2026 World Tour dates?

Ayra Starr's ‘Starrgirl’ 2026 World Tour. Picture: Social Media

The ‘Rush’ superstar is going all across Europe and America at the start of 2027.

Her only UK tour stop is in London’s iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Here are the ‘Starrgirl’ 2027 UK & Europe tour dates:

20 Jan | Cologne, Germany | Live Music Hall

21 Jan | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg

24 Jan | Paris, France | Zenith

27 Jan | Milan, Italy | Fabrique

29 Jan | Zürich, Switzerland | X-TRA

31 Jan | Brussels, Belgium | Forest National

2 Feb | London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Ayra Starr. Picture: Getty Images

How do you get tickets to Ayra Starr’s 2027 ‘Starrgirl’ tour?

Tickets for this tour go on general sale on Friday, October 16th, at 10am.

Fans can also sign up for artist presale, which goes on sale Wednesday, October 14th, at 10 am.

What songs are on the setlist for Ayra Starr’s ‘Starrgirl’ 2027 tour?

As of right now, the details are few and far between for the upcoming tour.

However, it is safe to assume that Ayra will be performing her new album, ‘Starrgirl’, as well as her all-time biggest hits.