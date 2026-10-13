Ayra Starr reveals ‘Starrgirl’ World Tour 2027: Dates, Tickets & Setlist

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13 October 2026, 17:03
Ayra Starr is fresh off the back of her new album release ‘Starrgirl’, featuring her songs ‘Heaven Baby’ & ‘Where Do We Go’. But the star has just announced a world tour, heading to the UK. But what are the dates? & How do you get tickets?
Ayra Starr has just announced she is heading out on a world tour for her latest album ‘Stargirl’, with the star heading to London for a UK tour stop as well as concerts across the rest of Europe and America.
The Nigerian artist has been having an impressive few years in her career, most recently becoming the first African to headline an NFL halftime show.
Debuting in 2021, she has gone from strength to strength with over 4 billion Spotify streams as well as multiple awards for her success.
On October 14th, Ayra announced she will be heading out on her second-ever world tour.
So, where is she going?
The ‘Rush’ superstar is going all across Europe and America at the start of 2027.
Her only UK tour stop is in London’s iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Here are the ‘Starrgirl’ 2027 UK & Europe tour dates:
20 Jan | Cologne, Germany | Live Music Hall
21 Jan | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg
24 Jan | Paris, France | Zenith
27 Jan | Milan, Italy | Fabrique
29 Jan | Zürich, Switzerland | X-TRA
31 Jan | Brussels, Belgium | Forest National
2 Feb | London, UK | O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tickets for this tour go on general sale on Friday, October 16th, at 10am.
Fans can also sign up for artist presale, which goes on sale Wednesday, October 14th, at 10 am.
As of right now, the details are few and far between for the upcoming tour.
However, it is safe to assume that Ayra will be performing her new album, ‘Starrgirl’, as well as her all-time biggest hits.