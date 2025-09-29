Is Ayra Starr dating Rema?

29 September 2025, 14:34

Is Ayra Starr dating Rema? Picture: Getty Images

Arya Starr’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival has sparked dating rumours with Rema after they seemed to share a kiss on stage. But are they boyfriend and girlfriend and are they dating? Here are all the details.

Ayra Star took to the Global Citizen Music Festival stage on September 27th, alongside Tyla and Cardi B, and she brought out collaborator, Rema, for a special performance that left fans wondering if the pair were dating.

The ‘Hot Body’ singer brought out fellow Afrobeats icon Rema to perform his hit songs ‘Is It A Crime’ and ‘Calm Down’.

The moment was super cute, as the 60,000 fans lit up the crowd with their lights in a full-circle moment for the artists who have blown up in the last few years.

But it wasn’t the sentimental feelings that got the internet talking.

In a clip taken from a fan in the pit, towards the end of the performance, it seems the pair lean in for a quick peck.

As well as the songstress visibly blushing when Rema tells her to ‘Sing it, baby!’, the term of endearment was not missed by fans.

However, after a separate angle of the ‘kiss’ was posted, it has become clear that they didn’t actually kiss.

Earlier this year, an alleged ‘leaked’ contract deal between Ayra and her label Roc Nation detailed that the singer couldn’t have a boyfriend for the next 5 years, although this has not been confirmed.

The pair have previously dispelled dating rumours formerly started because of their obvious chemistry, with the ‘Rush’ singer saying he is like a brother to her.

Whilst they were spotted looking cosy backstage together, it seems that neither Rema nor Ayra are confirming any romance.

That hasn’t stopped the fan excitement, though.

One fan commented: “I have something to say, but I can’t prove it in court.”

Another said: “Something is really going on between them but time will definitely expose them.”

