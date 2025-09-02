Exclusive

Ayra Starr speaks on the viral Coldplay kiss amid joining them on tour

Ayra Starr speaks on the viral Coldplay kiss amid joining them on tour. Picture: Getty Images

Ayra Starr has been on tour with Coldplay this year and told Capital XTRA Breakfast the inside scoop on that viral Coldplay concert kiss and a whole lot more about all their behind-the-scenes activities. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Ayra Starr performs with Chris Martin of Coldplay

Ayra Starr joined Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this week to talk all things new music, with her latest drop ‘Hot Body’ dominating charts, as well as her unexpected tour with Coldplay this year, including that viral ‘Coldplay kiss’.

The Afrobeats star has been taking the world by storm this year in particular, and it could have something to do with her joining the legendary band Coldplay on their world tour.

The band has spotlighted Ayra’s talents, joining her on stage for the first-ever live performance of ‘Hot Body’.

Ayra Starr on stage with Coldplay. Picture: Getty Images

Other than some of the ‘Rush’ singer’s own performances going viral, who could possibly have missed the viral moment of the Coldplay concert kiss?

In the viral clip, which Ayra was backstage for, a couple was displayed on the big screen’s ‘kiss cam’, where they awkwardly jumped apart from each other and ran away from the camera.

It was later revealed that the couple was having an affair, creating quite a scandal!

However, Ayra herself said that she knew what was happening in that moment long before the news broke of the pair’s mischievous actions.

L’16 luglio 2025 al concerto dei coldplay in Massachusetts (USA) viene inquadrata durante la kiss-cam questa coppia che appena si intravede sul grande schermo cerca inutilmente di separarsi/ coprirsi pic.twitter.com/WeD0aFPeQy — 𝕷𝖆 𝕯𝖔𝖈 𝖗𝖊𝖌𝖓𝖆 🦋 (@n0nl0s0spiegare) July 17, 2025

She said: “Because I’m Nigerian, I knew immediately what it was. This is before it even went viral.”

She continued: “The minute I saw it, I knew exactly what it was ‘cause I’ve seen it so many times in person.”

The artist joked with the hosts about how common an occurrence it has been for her to catch a couple in the act, so it was this ‘training’ that helped her be quicker than the rest.

Ayra also shared just how supportive the band has been, as well as revealing their behind-the-scenes activities that have helped her to understand British drinking culture.

Ayra Starr. Picture: Getty Images

Ayra said: “It’s just been amazing; I can’t put words to it. I’ve never gotten to experience the usual ‘bar culture’ or just ‘going for a drink’. Me, the only time I’ve seen drink is a bottle, and in the club, you know that’s it!”



She continued: “This tour I’ve gotten to experience that, playing pool with the guys and just not caring.”



So, not only was your favourite Afrobeats girl a first-hand witness to that viral moment, she also might be in your local pub playing a game of pool with Coldplay!



You can watch the full interview here on Global Player, where you can watch Ayra talk more about her latest era as well as share some exclusives!