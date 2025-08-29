Exclusive

Austin Butler & Zoe Kravitz reveal what they’ve taken from ‘Caught Stealing’ set

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz joined us on Capital XTRA to talk all things Caught Stealing, their latest blockbuster movies. Both have been in some iconic movies like Batman, Elvis, and Mad Max, but have they ever taken any souvenirs from all the sets they have been on?

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz were on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to talk about their new movie Caught Stealing, and revealed some exclusive props and costume pieces they have taken from their previous movies.

Austin, most famous for his role in Elvis, revealed that he is known to have sticky fingers when it comes to taking things from set.

When asked if he had ever taken anything, the pair had quite a clear reaction.

He said: “Yeah, almost every set. We realised this the other day. I said this in front of Zoë, I said ‘Well, it’s kind of mine anyway’ and she said ‘No, you’re stealing!’”

He continued: “I just have a selective memory. It’s not stealing if you believe it’s yours.”

The Elvis star clearly felt defensive about his actions, and we would too if the props and costumes were just going to sit in storage somewhere!

The pair are clearly experts in the field of taking keepsakes, ‘cause after accusing Austin, Zoë herself detailed the many iconic films she had taken a souvenir from.

She said: “I definitely have some things from Batman, I have my mask.”

Her role as Catwoman in Batman is one of her biggest roles to date, as well as being an iconic character, so it was only fair that she had something to remember it by.

Zoë then admitted that in fact she had a lot of stuff, including from Mad Max, Caught Stealing, and Blink Twice, the latter, though she pointed out, was her own project as she was the director.

She said: “Blink Twice actually does belong to me!”

Austin joked: “Let’s be clear.”

From their most recent project, though, they both kept their lighters as a keepsake, so keep your eyes peeled for them in the movie, cause that’s the last time you’ll see them.

So, their latest project, Caught Stealing, feels fitting for the pair who aren’t afraid to take what they want, especially when it is technically theirs!

You can watch the full interview with Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz here, on Global Player, where they chat more in depth about the upcoming movie, Caught Stealing.