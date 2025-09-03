Who is August Alsina’s boyfriend Zu & how long have they been together?

Who is August Alsina’s boyfriend Zu & how long have they been together? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via@iamlazu_

August Alsina has gone public with boyfriend Zu, and fans are intrigued by their relationship, following criticism about their age gap. So, how old is the couple? And how long have they been dating? Here are all the details.

August Alsina and his boyfriend, Zu, have been going viral after a video showed them attending Atlanta Pride; some fans were not aware the R&B artist was in a relationship.

August made headlines back in 2020, when Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she had had an affair with the artist.

It wasn’t until 2022 in the reality show The Surreal Life, that the artist revealed he was in love with a man, that man being Zu.

This couple, however, has been dating a lot longer than fans initially expected – so when did the pair first start dating? And how long have they been together?

Who is August Alsina’s boyfriend, Zu?

Zu is an R&B artist much like his boyfriend, the pair having released a couple of tracks together.

The singer is relatively new to the music scene, his latest release, ‘Outside’, being only the third track he has ever released.

He is believed to be 22, him sharing a post to his Instagram on May 6th, 2025.

August is 33, the pair having 11 years between them.

How long have August Alsina & Zu been together?

The couple has been together for quite a while now, they revealed their relationship timeline in response to ‘grooming’ allegations, setting the record straight in a series of tweets.

They first announced their relationship back in 2022, when August revealed that Zu was “teaching [him] so much about loving and healing”, when appearing on a reality show.

On Twitter, the ‘Let Me Hit That’ singer admitted that when they first met, his boyfriend had lied about his age, clarifying that he was still of a legal age at the time.

Zu added that the pair were coming up to knowing each other for 5 years, it not being made clear how long it was until they started dating.

So, it is safe to assume they have been together between 3-5 years, showing just how serious this R&B couple has been.