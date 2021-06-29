Asttina Mandella, Munroe Bergdorf & Mista Strange open up on Capital XTRA: Connected

29 June 2021, 17:04 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 17:26

Asttina Mandella, Munroe Bergdorf & Mista Strange open up on Capital XTRA: Connected
Asttina Mandella, Munroe Bergdorf & Mista Strange open up on Capital XTRA: Connected. Picture: Instagram

We've teamed up with giffgaff to turn to the conversations that are being held within the LGBTQ+ community.

Capital XTRA's Toni Phillips sits down with RuPaul's Drag Race star Asttina Mandella, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf and rapper Mista Strange to talk about the importance of communication as queer people.

Check out the full interview below as these icons talk candidly about representation in music, being proud of who you are and more.

Together with giffgaff, we’re encouraging you to pick up the phone to talk, listen, learn and stay connected with your loved ones - especially with those in the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month. See what else giffgaff and Capital XTRA have been getting up to here.

