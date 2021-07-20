Asian Doll 'Nunnadet Shit' remix lyrics meaning explained
20 July 2021, 14:12
Asian Doll has released a remix to her hit 'Nunnadet Sh*t' featuring Dream Doll, Ivorian Doll, Rubi Rose and Dreezy.
Rapper Asian Doll has collaborated with Dream Doll, Ivorian Doll, Rubi Rose and Dreezy to drop a summer anthem.
Who is Asian Doll? Was she dating rapper King Von before his death?
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to the star-studded hit.
Spend that sh*t then get it back (Get back) - Rubi Rose is speaking about how much money she has, saying that when she spends money she makes it back.
Writing this verse in a Maybach - Rubi continues to speak about her wealth, boasting that she is writing her lyrics in a luxury Maybach car.
Well, when they hop online they got so much to say. H*es never told that sh*t to my face - Here, Rubi is saying that whilst peple give her hate online, they do not approach her in real life.
You worried about a mugshot and a kick (Uh). I don't give a f*ck about none of that sh*t - Here Dream Doll is referring to a mugshot of herself that was trending.
All of this dough, all of this drip - Ivorian Doll makes reference to all the money she has, as well as all of her clothes, or 'drip'.
I be talkin' my sh*t, got a potty mouth. Make him sing to the box, oh, you Roddy now? (Oh) - Here Dreezy is referring to the song 'The Box' by Roddy Rich.
Everybody love me, b*tch, like Raymond - Asian doll refers to the hit show, 'Everybody loves Raymond'.
Von told me, "Go crazy with the rap sh*t" - Asian doll is referring to her ex King Von who died in 2020.
-
See the full lyrics for 'Nunnadet Sh*t' (Remix) below -
[Intro: Asian Doll]
Ayy
(Ooh, DJ C3nturii, you making beats now?)
Go
(You making beats now?)
Ayy
[Chorus: Asian Doll]
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh**t ('Bout none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Ayy, uh, none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Woah, none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Uh-uh, none of that sh*t, ayy)
[Post-Chorus: Asian Doll & Rubi Rose]
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Woah, say that sh*t)
Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (What?)
N**ga I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Brr)
Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Yeah)
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Say that shit)
Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (Yeah)
N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)
Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Ayy)
[Verse 1: Rubi Rose]
Spend that sh*t then get it back (Get back)
Broke b**ch never seen a hundred racks (Huh)
If you want smokе then pull up with a pack (Ayy)
Drop a red dot, so I know wherе you at (Grr)
Writing this verse in a Maybach
I'm from Kentucky, he wild for this cat (Ooh)
I'm a bad b**ch with my own dough
Diamond dancin' like snow cone (Ice)
Skin looking like rose gold
New n**ga callin' my old phone
'Cause I hate a n**ga who be lyin' on his d**k (B**ch)
Silly b**ch pop sh*t from the comments
I don't give a f**k about none of that sh*t
Well, when they hop online they got so much to say
H**s never told that sh*t to my face
[Verse 2: Dream Doll]
I don't give a f**k about none of that
They know when Dream on a track, that I'm runnin' that
I book a studio, said she go dumb in that
Rawest b**ch rappin', he wanna c*m in that
I don't have none of that, none of that (Nope)
Lot of n**gas is clown, we make fun of that (Uh-huh)
All my jewelry is froze where the summer at
I been raisin' b***hes, had enough of that (Aw)
Damn, where your mother at?
I got YSL drippin', where Gunna at?
I got cash money spending, where Sunner at?
No, I don't play with my paper, no fun it that (Mmm-mm)
Rather play with my p**sy and c*m to that
Walking on verses, and makin' them sick (Nah)
They talking s*it, and then they ask for a pic (Woo)
You worried about a mugshot and a kick (Uh)
I don't give a f**k about none of that sh*t
[Verse 3: Ivorian Doll]
None of that smoke
All of this gas 'til a b**ch get choked
Pop your top, ain't spilling no coke
My n**gas don't clown, come tell us a joke
Drop get done, in and out like a stroke
Ain't talkin' 'bout f**kin' a b**ch, gettin' poked
Ain't talkin' 'bout p**sy, and she gettin' soaked
I bury a D-pic, come like a throat, uh
Not like that, why you cappin' and sh*t?
IV back in this bi**h
Slapped that h*, bro, slappin' the clip
No one night stand, I bang it and dip
Pullin' up slow, handle it quick
All of this dough, all of this drip
Oh, he a gangster? Baggin' a brick
He packin' a pole, I fancy a strip
[Verse 4: Dreezy]
I be talkin' my sh*t, got a potty mouth
Make him sing to the box, oh, you Roddy now? (Oh)
Can't see me on the track or in life
Only thing that's big about a b**ch is a body count (What's big, sweetie?)
I ain't with none of that sh*t
If it ain't that M's, we ain't takin' no late offers
Said a h* try my n**ga like she Porsha
I bet I beat the breaks off her (Try me, h*)
Keep a n**ga with a Glock
[?]
Start my car like I'm pushin' my pen (Skrr)
Couldn't do it like me if that b**ch my twin
Any h* waitin', bring that scale out (On gang)
Trap boy, tell him, "Send that mail out"
Pulled up h*, start runnin' like Get Out
B**ch really my son, I should bring my foot out
[Verse 5: Asian Doll]
All of that talkin' and whoopin' you doin'
Now you out of breath, gasp for help
My shooter, he kin to me, soldier step
Rich than a b*tch, ain't belongin' in jail (Uh-huh)
Be quiet, the murderers talkin' (Shh)
Sneak dissin' us, never heard about it
Wrong move, b**ch, for certain he got him (Boom)
Cook a opp bitch like Baskin and Robbins
Ayy, you can't get sh*t for the freebie (Uh-huh)
Might be f**kin' that n**ga, but you ain't me (B*tch)
I'ma puff, puff, pass that n**ga, you should thank me
Everybody love me, b**ch, like Raymond (Uh, what?)
I'm a wild lil' b*tch, my n**ga can't tame me (What?)
Rich-*ss n**ga, I still won't date him (Uh-uh)
He ate me once, I still won't date him (Date him)
These weak-ass b**ches mad, hatin' (Mad)
To be honest, I ain't even give a f**k 'bout the rap sh*t (Uh-uh)
Von told me, "Go crazy with the rap sh*t"
Ki**in' these h**s, let me burst out the MAC stick (Boom)
First day, 100k, hit a back flip (Brr)
N**ga, hide them poles, laws at the door (On gang)
Locked up, he sellout, bailout
VV iced out my grill out
B**ch, f**k you, 'cause we been done fell out
[Chorus: Asian Doll]
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh**t ('Bout none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Ayy, uh, none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Woah, none of that sh*t)
'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)
I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Uh-uh, none of that sh*t, ayy)
[Post-Chorus: Asian Doll]
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Woah, say that sh*t)
Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (What?)
N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)
F*ceshot, he'll send that, uh (Yeah, ayy)
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Say that shit)
Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (Play that b**ch)
N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)
Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Ayy)
[Outro: Asian Doll]
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh
N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh