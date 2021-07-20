Asian Doll 'Nunnadet Shit' remix lyrics meaning explained

See the full lyrics for 'Nunnadet Sh*t' (Remix) below -

[Intro: Asian Doll]

Ayy

(Ooh, DJ C3nturii, you making beats now?)

Go

(You making beats now?)

Ayy

[Chorus: Asian Doll]

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh**t ('Bout none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Ayy, uh, none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Woah, none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Uh-uh, none of that sh*t, ayy)

[Post-Chorus: Asian Doll & Rubi Rose]

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Woah, say that sh*t)

Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (What?)

N**ga I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Brr)

Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Yeah)

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Say that shit)

Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (Yeah)

N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)

Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Ayy)

[Verse 1: Rubi Rose]

Spend that sh*t then get it back (Get back)

Broke b**ch never seen a hundred racks (Huh)

If you want smokе then pull up with a pack (Ayy)

Drop a red dot, so I know wherе you at (Grr)

Writing this verse in a Maybach

I'm from Kentucky, he wild for this cat (Ooh)

I'm a bad b**ch with my own dough

Diamond dancin' like snow cone (Ice)

Skin looking like rose gold

New n**ga callin' my old phone

'Cause I hate a n**ga who be lyin' on his d**k (B**ch)

Silly b**ch pop sh*t from the comments

I don't give a f**k about none of that sh*t

Well, when they hop online they got so much to say

H**s never told that sh*t to my face

[Verse 2: Dream Doll]

I don't give a f**k about none of that

They know when Dream on a track, that I'm runnin' that

I book a studio, said she go dumb in that

Rawest b**ch rappin', he wanna c*m in that

I don't have none of that, none of that (Nope)

Lot of n**gas is clown, we make fun of that (Uh-huh)

All my jewelry is froze where the summer at

I been raisin' b***hes, had enough of that (Aw)

Damn, where your mother at?

I got YSL drippin', where Gunna at?

I got cash money spending, where Sunner at?

No, I don't play with my paper, no fun it that (Mmm-mm)

Rather play with my p**sy and c*m to that

Walking on verses, and makin' them sick (Nah)

They talking s*it, and then they ask for a pic (Woo)

You worried about a mugshot and a kick (Uh)

I don't give a f**k about none of that sh*t

[Verse 3: Ivorian Doll]

None of that smoke

All of this gas 'til a b**ch get choked

Pop your top, ain't spilling no coke

My n**gas don't clown, come tell us a joke

Drop get done, in and out like a stroke

Ain't talkin' 'bout f**kin' a b**ch, gettin' poked

Ain't talkin' 'bout p**sy, and she gettin' soaked

I bury a D-pic, come like a throat, uh

Not like that, why you cappin' and sh*t?

IV back in this bi**h

Slapped that h*, bro, slappin' the clip

No one night stand, I bang it and dip

Pullin' up slow, handle it quick

All of this dough, all of this drip

Oh, he a gangster? Baggin' a brick

He packin' a pole, I fancy a strip

[Verse 4: Dreezy]

I be talkin' my sh*t, got a potty mouth

Make him sing to the box, oh, you Roddy now? (Oh)

Can't see me on the track or in life

Only thing that's big about a b**ch is a body count (What's big, sweetie?)

I ain't with none of that sh*t

If it ain't that M's, we ain't takin' no late offers

Said a h* try my n**ga like she Porsha

I bet I beat the breaks off her (Try me, h*)

Keep a n**ga with a Glock

[?]

Start my car like I'm pushin' my pen (Skrr)

Couldn't do it like me if that b**ch my twin

Any h* waitin', bring that scale out (On gang)

Trap boy, tell him, "Send that mail out"

Pulled up h*, start runnin' like Get Out

B**ch really my son, I should bring my foot out

[Verse 5: Asian Doll]

All of that talkin' and whoopin' you doin'

Now you out of breath, gasp for help

My shooter, he kin to me, soldier step

Rich than a b*tch, ain't belongin' in jail (Uh-huh)

Be quiet, the murderers talkin' (Shh)

Sneak dissin' us, never heard about it

Wrong move, b**ch, for certain he got him (Boom)

Cook a opp bitch like Baskin and Robbins

Ayy, you can't get sh*t for the freebie (Uh-huh)

Might be f**kin' that n**ga, but you ain't me (B*tch)

I'ma puff, puff, pass that n**ga, you should thank me

Everybody love me, b**ch, like Raymond (Uh, what?)

I'm a wild lil' b*tch, my n**ga can't tame me (What?)

Rich-*ss n**ga, I still won't date him (Uh-uh)

He ate me once, I still won't date him (Date him)

These weak-ass b**ches mad, hatin' (Mad)

To be honest, I ain't even give a f**k 'bout the rap sh*t (Uh-uh)

Von told me, "Go crazy with the rap sh*t"

Ki**in' these h**s, let me burst out the MAC stick (Boom)

First day, 100k, hit a back flip (Brr)

N**ga, hide them poles, laws at the door (On gang)

Locked up, he sellout, bailout

VV iced out my grill out

B**ch, f**k you, 'cause we been done fell out

[Chorus: Asian Doll]

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh**t ('Bout none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Ayy, uh, none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Woah, none of that sh*t)

'Bout none of that sh*t (None of that sh*t)

I don't give a f*ck 'bout none of that sh*t (Uh-uh, none of that sh*t, ayy)

[Post-Chorus: Asian Doll]

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Woah, say that sh*t)

Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (What?)

N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)

F*ceshot, he'll send that, uh (Yeah, ayy)

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh (Say that shit)

Where I'm from, we don't play that, uh (Play that b**ch)

N**gas I'm with gon' spray that, uh (Boom, boom)

Faceshot, he'll send that, uh (Ayy)

[Outro: Asian Doll]

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh

N**ga, want war? Just say that, uh