20 October 2025, 11:50

Ashanti pictured with son in adorable photos during Bahamas holiday. Picture: Getty Images

Ashanti was pictured for the first time on holiday in Bahamas with her baby son, who she shares with husband Nelly. The couple had previously been keeping baby KK rather private, but the pair look super cute in the candid picture.

Ashanti was spotted playing with her and Nelly’s son, KK, in the Bahamas, playing on the beach in some super cute pictures.

The singer, 45, has been seen popping out at random concerts recently, the RnB singer yet to give the fans what they so desperately want…a tour.

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Alamy

Ashanti can be seen smiling from ear to ear as she helps baby KK paddle his feet in the sea.

The paparazzi caught the singer vacationing in the Bahamas, where it is not clear if Nelly was also.

They did, however, respect the celebrity parents’ wishes of keeping their son’s face private, with his face blurred in the video.

Nelly & Ashanti recently celebrated KK’s first birthday back in July, where they pulled all the stops out for the little boy.

Whilst the ‘Dilemma’ rapper has 4 other children, KK is Ashanti's first child.

The family has won the hearts of fans after rekindling their famous romance from the early 2000s, getting married in 2023.

One fan commented: “She looks so happy. Love to see it.”

Another said: “All I gotta say is she look happy and healthy.”

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Getty Images

