29 July 2025, 16:54

Ashanti and Nelly celebrate baby son's first birthday
Ashanti and Nelly celebrate baby son’s first birthday. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Ashanti and Nelly’s first child has turned one and they celebrated in style, following the debut of their reality show We Belong Together.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Ashanti shows off lavish birthday party

Ashanti and Nelly have a love story for the ages, reconciling their love and getting married in 2023, all the way up to having their first child together, and now celebrating the first birthday of their son.

Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, also known as KK, turned 1 on July 18th, and they put on a big celebration for their son.

In a birthday bash, exclusively photographed by People Magazine, the couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear with their baby in tow, wearing matching ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ tops.

Nelly and Ashanti. Picture: Instagram via @ashanti

The party had decorations and mascots in theme with the young boy’s favourite show, Kunda and Friends, with Hot Wheels even providing goodie bags for attendees!

KK even drove up to the party in his very own personalised miniature white Lamborghini, sunglasses on and waving at the crowd.

Not bad for your first birthday!

They have never actually released any pictures of the baby’s face, and Ashanti has not even posted anything to Instagram with her little one.

This event was no different, the couple favouring the little bit of privacy they could grant their family.

Their famous friends and families flocked to the party, including the likes of LL Cool J.Nelly and Ashanti said: "We cannot believe KK is 1.

This year has flown by, and we have enjoyed every minute of seeing his milestones, funny moments, and growth. He brings us and our family so much joy.”

This comes after Nelly revealed on their reality show, We Belong Together, that he wouldn’t change their baby’s diaper in a controversial statement.

Nelly & Ashanti. Picture: Alamy

