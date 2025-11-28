Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb

Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb. Picture: ITV and Getty Images

Ashanti has surprised fans by getting involved in the British rapper Aitch’s journey in I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! But what did she say? And what is their relationship? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aitch has joined the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2025 camp, alongside Angry Ginge, Vogue Williams, and Tom Read Wilson, but it is the RnB icon, Ashanti, that has shown the rapper some support for his time on the show.

I’m A Celebrity has been putting the Manny boy through his paces, in some of the most grueling challenges yet.

But now, his collaborator and RnB legend Ashanti has put her stamp of approval, appearing on the British star's Instagram.

Aitch & Ashanti. Picture: Getty Images

Proving popular with the public so far, being voted camp leader, Aitch’s cheeky charm has been faring well with the British public.

But as the public vote has opened for the first elimination, now that we are in the lead-up to the final, the ‘Rain’ rapper is at risk of being the first celeb to return to normal life.

So, the rapper's team has called in the big guns with Ashanti encouraging fans to go and vote.

In the video, she says: “Good Luck Aitch! Make sure you go vote right now!”

Ashanti calls on people to vote for Aitch in I'm A Celeb

The singer collaborated with Aitch back in 2022 on the track ‘Baby’, which used a sample of her old hit by the same name.

They had a lot of chemistry, and proved that it wasn’t just a professional collaboration, but they had a friendship.

The ‘Foolish’ singer recently brought the Manny boy out when performing in his hometown in April 2025.

The singer said on stage: “It’s only right I bring out my family, my homie.”

Decent night at the Ao arena, Ashanti Sean Paul and Aitch pic.twitter.com/bmHnDYgpfT — Cal Edgar (@caledgar1) April 21, 2025

Ashanti clearly has a fondness for the rapper, her now showing him support in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity is on at 9pm every night, until the final in December.

You can have your say in the vote, right here!