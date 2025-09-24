A$AP Rocky teases update on Rihanna wedding rumours
24 September 2025, 16:42
A$AP Rocky has made a big hint in regards to his and Rihanna’s relationship status. With Rihanna announcing her third pregnancy, their little family is growing. So, are they married? Here are all the details.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday
A$AP Rocky has suggested he and Rihanna could be married in his latest interview, where he talked all things Riri’s pregnancy and their incoming third child, who he hopes is going to be a girl.
The rapper is on the cover of the September issue of Elle, making him the first black male to be on the cover of the magazine.
His long-time partner, Rihanna, is pregnant and ready to pop anytime soon with their third child together.
The fans and even the ‘Work’ singer herself have hinted at wanting a marriage, and now A$AP has teased the fans.
When asked if he was looking forward to being a husband, he seemed to reveal a secret.
He said: ”How you know I’m not already a husband. I’m still not gonna confirm it.”
The rapper knows what the fans want from him, but he doesn’t give in!He also revealed that he is praying for a baby girl, after their previous kids.
He said: “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”
They already have two boys, RZA (3) and Riot (2), and whilst Riri had previously said she would marry before kids, they haven’t had a wedding just yet.
Back in 2022, the ‘Pick It Up’ rapper dropped the music video to his track D.M.B, which stands for ‘Dat$ mah B!*$h’.
In the video, they had a mock wedding with them both wearing matching grills with the words ‘Marry Me?’ and ‘I Do?’.
Since, the rumours have continued to snowball, with A$AP even calling her his wife once at a performance, giving her a shout out from the stage.
He said: “I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!"
So, whilst no concrete evidence that the celebrity couple is married, this is the biggest clue to date.