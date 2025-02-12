A$AP Rocky Net Worth: How did the rapper make his fortune?
12 February 2025, 16:47
What is A$AP Rocky's net worth in 2025? Here's everything you need to know about his fortune, including how he made his money.
A$AP Rocky is currently in the news following his trial in court amid gun charges, and has even welcomed his girlfriend Rihanna into the courtroom to support him.
The 'Praise the Lord' rapper has made quite a fortune on his rap and business endeavours, but just exactly how rich is he?
What is A$AP Rocky's net worth in 2025?
As of 2025, A$AP Rocky's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The rapper is a member of hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, and has also numerous hits under his belt as producer, under the pseudonym Lord Flacko.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been making music for over a decade, and released his debut album in 2011.
How did A$AP Rocky make his fortune?
As well as his hit albums, A$AP Rocky is known for his business ventures.
He is head of AWGE, a creative company, a whisky brand called Mercer + Prince, and has collaborated with the likes of Puma, Vans and Mercedes Benz.
Compared to his long-term partner Rihanna, who is worth over a billion dollars, A$AP Rocky is still one of the richest rappers in the world.