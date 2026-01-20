Is A$AP Rocky going on a ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour?

20 January 2026, 12:53

A$AP Rocky just released his newest album, ‘Don’t Be Dumb’. Whilst fans cry out for his girlfriend Rihanna to join the music scene again, the attention now turns to a 2026 tour. So will ASAP Rocky tour this year?

A$AP Rocky released his latest album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’, to rave reviews, following on from the birth of his youngest child, and first daughter with Rihanna, Rocki Irish.

The rapper had kept fans waiting with bated breath for over 8 years, following his success on the album ‘TESTING’.

He recently was the musical guest of Saturday Night Live, giving fans an insight into the visuals that go alongside the album.

A$AP Rocky on SNL. Picture: Getty Images

‘Don’t be Dumb’ features some crazy names, including Brent Faiyaz, Doechii, and will.i.am, which fans are hoping to see the live versions.

Whilst ASAP himself hasn’t actually announced a tour, there have now been fans who have received a presale code for a supposed 2026 tour.

Users on Twitter have been sharing messages received from mobile-network Three, asking them to sign up for presale access.

One fan commented: “Got a presale link for asap rocky before his tour was even announced god bless you 3 mobile.”

Another said: “Link does NOT work as it was an accident but i’m #prepared.”

So, with a ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour not yet being announced, this is not confirmed; however, it does seem a tour could be revealed very soon.

A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are also hoping that his famous girlfriend Rihanna will rejoin the music scene, as her last release is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, with her also rumoured to be doing a tour.

However, neither tours are yet confirmed.

