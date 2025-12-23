Asake issues statement mourning Kenyan fan after stampede incident at his concert

Asake has responded to the tragic accident that happened at his concert in Kenya, which left a fan dead following a stampede. This comes two years after Asake’s Brixton stampede that killed Rebecca Ikumelo. Here is what he said.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Asake has paid tribute to the fan, Karen Lojore, who passed away following a stampede at his recent concert in Nairobi, Kenya, after his previous concert stampede in 2022 that caused Rebecca Ikumelo to lose her life.

The Afrobeats star held a concert at the Nyayo Stadium on December 20th, which was initially delayed by heavy rain, ultimately resulting in a crowd crush in a long queue outside.

The woman who lost her life was 20-year-old Karen Lojore, for whom Asake shared his condolences on December 22nd.

He shared a post with his 820k Instagram followers.

He wrote: “I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable.”

He continued: “Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God Bless Kenya.”

This is the second incident where life has been lost in a crowd stampede at one of his concerts.

Back in 2022, there was a crowd surge at London’s Brixton Academy, which killed two people, with many more being seriously injured, resulting in the venue losing its license for three months.

This incident, in a similar situation to the last, was in the queues getting into the venue, and the organisers of the event, Tukutane Entertainment, are said to be looking into the incident to understand what exactly had happened.

Asake did take to the Kenyan stage that same night; however, the details are still inconsistent around the timings of the crush and the concert beginning.

Fans are devastated, as Kenyan supporters in particular are calling for justice.

One fan commented: “The heartfelt statement is a necessary step toward healing and accountability. 🫶🏿🇳🇬”

Another said: “This tragedy is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. Standing with Asake during this painful time — he clearly cares deeply about his fans and is right to demand full accountability.”