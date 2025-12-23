Asake issues statement mourning Kenyan fan after stampede incident at his concert

23 December 2025, 11:41

Asake issues statement mourning Kenyan fan after stampede incident at his concert
Asake issues statement mourning Kenyan fan after stampede incident at his concert. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Asake has responded to the tragic accident that happened at his concert in Kenya, which left a fan dead following a stampede. This comes two years after Asake’s Brixton stampede that killed Rebecca Ikumelo. Here is what he said.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asake has paid tribute to the fan, Karen Lojore, who passed away following a stampede at his recent concert in Nairobi, Kenya, after his previous concert stampede in 2022 that caused Rebecca Ikumelo to lose her life.

The Afrobeats star held a concert at the Nyayo Stadium on December 20th, which was initially delayed by heavy rain, ultimately resulting in a crowd crush in a long queue outside.

The woman who lost her life was 20-year-old Karen Lojore, for whom Asake shared his condolences on December 22nd.

Asake
Asake. Picture: Getty Images

He shared a post with his 820k Instagram followers.

He wrote: “I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable.”

He continued: “Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God Bless Kenya.”

Askae's statement
Askae's statement. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @asake

This is the second incident where life has been lost in a crowd stampede at one of his concerts.

Back in 2022, there was a crowd surge at London’s Brixton Academy, which killed two people, with many more being seriously injured, resulting in the venue losing its license for three months.

This incident, in a similar situation to the last, was in the queues getting into the venue, and the organisers of the event, Tukutane Entertainment, are said to be looking into the incident to understand what exactly had happened.

Asake
Asake. Picture: Getty Images

Asake did take to the Kenyan stage that same night; however, the details are still inconsistent around the timings of the crush and the concert beginning.

Fans are devastated, as Kenyan supporters in particular are calling for justice.

One fan commented: “The heartfelt statement is a necessary step toward healing and accountability. 🫶🏿🇳🇬”

Another said: “This tragedy is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. Standing with Asake during this painful time — he clearly cares deeply about his fans and is right to demand full accountability.”

Asake
Asake. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua?

Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua?

EsDeeKid

Who is EsDeeKid? Name, age, genre & Timothee Chalamet rumours

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together & are they engaged?

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland still together & are they engaged?

Tom Holland and Zendaya put split rumours to bed

Tom Holland and Zendaya put split rumours to bed

Trending

Why is Wiz Khalifa going to jail? Inside prison sentence

Why is Wiz Khalifa going to jail? Inside prison sentence

Inside Beckham family feud: From Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz to ‘blocking’ rumours

Inside Beckham family feud: From Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz to ‘blocking’ rumours

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Is Jake Paul retiring from boxing amid Anthony Joshua fight?

Is Jake Paul retiring from boxing amid Anthony Joshua fight?

The 10 most underrated Christmas movies

The 10 most underrated Christmas movies

Features

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working