When is the Arsenal Parade 2026?

When is the Arsenal Parade 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Arsenal just won the Premier League, with the team also being in the Champions League final. But when is the Arsenal trophy parade? What time? What date? & What is the Arsenal Bus Parade map? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Arsenal have become the 2026 Premier League Champions with the Champions League final just days away, but when is the Arsenal trophy parade? What time is it? And what is the parade route?

The North London football club has officially won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, the club last lifting the trophy in 2004.

The scenes around the capital city have been phenomenal, with fans crowding the Emirates Stadium on the night of May 19th to celebrate the huge success.

Arsenal FC after win. Picture: Getty Images

While they could become double-champions, with the Champions League final against PSG taking place on May 30th, the team already has a lot to celebrate.

But when is the parade? And where is it?

Here are all the details.

When is the Arsenal 2026 Trophy Parade & What time is it?

Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images

The parade has been set to take place after the result of the Champions League final.This is so that if they win, both parades can become an even more epic double celebration.

The Arsenal winners' parade will be taking place on May 31st.

The parade is set to begin at 2 pm.

Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images

What is the Arsenal parade route? & What is the bus map?The parade will take over the London borough of Islington.

While at this stage it is unclear if the team will start or end at the infamous home site of Emirates Stadium, that is sure to be the climax of the route.

As of right now, Arsenal FC has not confirmed the route; it should be revealed prior to the Champions League final on May 30th.