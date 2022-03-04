ArrDee 'Come & Go' lyrics meaning explained
4 March 2022, 17:24
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Arrdee's new track 'Come & Go'
Arrdee is back (not that he ever left) with a brand new single called 'Come & Go' as well as a swanky new music video for it too.
The track, which comes off his upcoming highly anticipated album 'Pier Pressure', sees the rapper talk about personal moments in his life.
To celebrate the release of his new song and music video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to his new track 'Come & Go'.
"Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon, the angels can wait for a moment"
This line in the song is sampled from DJ Ironik's iconic 2008 song "Stay With Me".
"Story of my life, I've been on my ones, on grinding"
It's no secret that ArrDee – whose real name is Riley Davies – has been grinding from day one to get where he is now. In this line, he's telling fans this is the story of his life, and he's been doing it on his own.
"I hardly didn't know my dad, but it weren't his fault, I'm no longer mad"
In this line, ArrDee is speaking about his dad and how he didn't know him growing up. He takes a moment in the bar to reassure himself that it wasn't his fault and he is no longer mad about it. Good on you ArrDee!
"They all show love on the road and I got bad girls all tryna get pics with me, If I step in the club, then they sit with me"
ArrDee is 100% a ladies man and in this line, he's letting it be known that when he goes to the club all the bad girls come and vibe with him. We are jealous.
What are the full lyrics to Arrdee's 'Come & Go'?
[Intro]
Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon
The angels can wait for a moment
ArrDee, ArrDee
Come and you go
Can't trust a soul, no
Story of my life, haha
Look, uh
[Chorus]
In this world, you come and you go (Go)
Story of my life
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)
Story of my life (Uh)
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright (It's alright)
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
[Verse 1]
It started from young and the kid ain't grown
But the problems have
I hardly didn't know my dad
But it weren't his fault, I'm no longer mad
He does what he can, they come and they go (Always)
The first girl that I had still f****s with my mind but the girl is a h**
But now I’m trash so what do you know? I cum and I go, literally
They all show love on the road and I got bad girls all tryna get pics with me
If I step in the club, then they sit with me (Come)
It’s a blessing, I ain't gonna b***h, but, see
I bet you now, they wouldn’t stick with me (Facts)
If I didn't rock this flow
If I didn't pop, then blow, but I chose this
[Chorus]
In this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)
Story of my life (Life)
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright (It's all good)
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)
Story of my life
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright (Don't mind)
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)
[Verse 2]
I got my own but I got me first (Me)
Shout out the ones that have done me dirt (Shout out)
I pour the pain in the verse
But, bruv, I've been hurt so much it don't hurt
I bring bro 'cause he put in the work
They come and they go but he wouldn’t dare
From young, he been there, and never been scared
He'd kill a man before they touched my hair (My hair)
But most of them came and gone (Uh)
I think that’s why I'm always moving
I never stay, I switched up the plot
Hardly even lay my head in my spot (Don't stay there)
I’m an outside baby, but the mind that I've got
I would never swap, I've been through a lot (Trust)
[Chorus]
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)
Story of my life
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright (It's fine)
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)
Story of my life
I've been on my ones, on grinding
Not gettin' by but it's all timing
I don't mind it, it's alright (It's alright)
However you cope
When you live in a place so cold
Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul
'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)
[Outro]
Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon
The angels can wait for a moment