ArrDee 'Come & Go' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Arrdee's new track 'Come & Go'

Arrdee is back (not that he ever left) with a brand new single called 'Come & Go' as well as a swanky new music video for it too.

The track, which comes off his upcoming highly anticipated album 'Pier Pressure', sees the rapper talk about personal moments in his life.

To celebrate the release of his new song and music video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to his new track 'Come & Go'.

"Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon, the angels can wait for a moment"

This line in the song is sampled from DJ Ironik's iconic 2008 song "Stay With Me".

"Story of my life, I've been on my ones, on grinding"

It's no secret that ArrDee – whose real name is Riley Davies – has been grinding from day one to get where he is now. In this line, he's telling fans this is the story of his life, and he's been doing it on his own.

"I hardly didn't know my dad, but it weren't his fault, I'm no longer mad"

In this line, ArrDee is speaking about his dad and how he didn't know him growing up. He takes a moment in the bar to reassure himself that it wasn't his fault and he is no longer mad about it. Good on you ArrDee!

"They all show love on the road and I got bad girls all tryna get pics with me, If I step in the club, then they sit with me"

ArrDee is 100% a ladies man and in this line, he's letting it be known that when he goes to the club all the bad girls come and vibe with him. We are jealous.

Arrdee attends day 2 of the Capital Jingle Bell Ball at The O2 Arena on December 12, 2021 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Arrdee's 'Come & Go'?

[Intro]

Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon

The angels can wait for a moment

ArrDee, ArrDee

Come and you go

Can't trust a soul, no

Story of my life, haha

Look, uh



[Chorus]

In this world, you come and you go (Go)

Story of my life

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)

Story of my life (Uh)

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright (It's alright)

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

[Verse 1]

It started from young and the kid ain't grown

But the problems have

I hardly didn't know my dad

But it weren't his fault, I'm no longer mad

He does what he can, they come and they go (Always)

The first girl that I had still f****s with my mind but the girl is a h**

But now I’m trash so what do you know? I cum and I go, literally

They all show love on the road and I got bad girls all tryna get pics with me

If I step in the club, then they sit with me (Come)

It’s a blessing, I ain't gonna b***h, but, see

I bet you now, they wouldn’t stick with me (Facts)

If I didn't rock this flow

If I didn't pop, then blow, but I chose this



[Chorus]

In this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)

Story of my life (Life)

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright (It's all good)

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)

Story of my life

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright (Don't mind)

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)

[Verse 2]

I got my own but I got me first (Me)

Shout out the ones that have done me dirt (Shout out)

I pour the pain in the verse

But, bruv, I've been hurt so much it don't hurt

I bring bro 'cause he put in the work

They come and they go but he wouldn’t dare

From young, he been there, and never been scared

He'd kill a man before they touched my hair (My hair)

But most of them came and gone (Uh)

I think that’s why I'm always moving

I never stay, I switched up the plot

Hardly even lay my head in my spot (Don't stay there)

I’m an outside baby, but the mind that I've got

I would never swap, I've been through a lot (Trust)



[Chorus]

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)

Story of my life

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright (It's fine)

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go)

Story of my life

I've been on my ones, on grinding

Not gettin' by but it's all timing

I don't mind it, it's alright (It's alright)

However you cope

When you live in a place so cold

Hearts get froze, I don't trust a soul

'Cause in this world, you come and you go (Go, come and you go)

[Outro]

Stay with me, don't fall asleep too soon

The angels can wait for a moment