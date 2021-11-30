Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after alleged racial profiling

30 November 2021, 11:10

Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after alleged racial profiling
Ari Lennox arrested in Amsterdam after alleged racial profiling. Picture: Getty

The GRAMMY-nominated singer was arrested in Amsterdam yesterday claiming she was being racially profiled

Ari Lennox shocked fans when she took to Twitter to announce that she was being arrested in Amsterdam after reacting to a woman racially profiling her.

In a series of tweets, the Dreamville songstress was tweeting about the incident as it was happening typing: "F*ck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. They’re arresting me, I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me".

According to Amsterdam’s Schiphol police airport, who released a statement, they claim:

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody, she was probably under the influence of the alcohol, and this was later confirmed".

Amsterdam Police have acknowledged her allegation of racial profiling stating: "Our concern is to get everything on paper and ask her why she made those threats".

Ari Lennox performing at the 2021 Soul Train Awards
Ari Lennox performing at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Picture: Getty

“There was an altercation about seeing her identification. The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions. Meanwhile, her management has apologised to us and she will make a statement later today" the statement continues.

Ari Lennox – whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter – recently performed at the Soul Train Awards alongside Summer Walker.

Ari Lennox performing at the 2021 Soul Train Awards
Ari Lennox performing at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Picture: Getty

