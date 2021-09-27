Are Elon Musk and Grimes separated?

27 September 2021, 17:31

Musk says the pair are "semi-separated".
Musk says the pair are "semi-separated". Picture: Getty

The pair are reportedly 'semi-seperated'.

Entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes have separated following their three year relationship.

Azealia Banks responds to Grimes' claim she tried to ‘destroy her life’ in new song

The ex-couple recently welcomed son, X Æ A-12.

News spread that the pair were no longer together after it was reported that Elon Musk said he has "semi-separated" from his partner.

Musk continued to say that the pair "still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms", however he shared that their respective careers often keep them apart for long periods of time.

The pair are reportedly "semi-separated"
The pair are reportedly "semi-separated". Picture: Getty

Elaborating, he said: "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,"

The business mogul said that they are co-parenting their child and even living together, saying "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.".

The pair were spotted together at the American-themed 2021 Met Gala - however Grimes, walked the red carpet alone.

Her ex-partnerhowever joined her inside of the event.

Grimes walked the carpet alone
Grimes walked the carpet alone. Picture: Getty

Musk has five has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15 with his ex wife, Justine Wilson.

The business mogul also married actress Talulah Riley twice, in 2010 and 2016, respectively.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Ja Rule VS Fat Joe, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West

50 shared his feelings on the challenge

50 Cent has responded to T.I challenging him to a Verzuz battle

50 Cent

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

Trending

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

Video's surfaced of the star being booed off stage

Machine Gun Kelly gets into physical fight with fan at Louder Than Life
The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?