Are Elon Musk and Grimes separated?

Musk says the pair are "semi-separated". Picture: Getty

Entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes have separated following their three year relationship.

The ex-couple recently welcomed son, X Æ A-12.

News spread that the pair were no longer together after it was reported that Elon Musk said he has "semi-separated" from his partner.

Musk continued to say that the pair "still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms", however he shared that their respective careers often keep them apart for long periods of time.

Elaborating, he said: "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,"

The business mogul said that they are co-parenting their child and even living together, saying "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.".

The pair were spotted together at the American-themed 2021 Met Gala - however Grimes, walked the red carpet alone.

Her ex-partnerhowever joined her inside of the event.

Grimes walked the carpet alone. Picture: Getty

Musk has five has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15 with his ex wife, Justine Wilson.

The business mogul also married actress Talulah Riley twice, in 2010 and 2016, respectively.